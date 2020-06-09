Rookie Roots: Story of Saints draft pick Zack Baun

And it'll be a reminder that, in his youth, Baun developed the necessary footwork to be a dancer (ballet), soccer goalie and tennis player.

And it'll be a reminder that he isn't just Brown Deer's all-time leader in the 200-meter dash, but that he also owns the school record in the high jump, at 6 feet 8. (P.S. He led the basketball team to wins in the state championship game as a junior and senior, and remains an impressive dunker.)

"When you think about where he is now, it just all makes sense," said Genell Baun, Zack's mother. "And I think the moral of the story is that it's not just one event, it's not just the draft that gets them to where they are. It's just so many steps and so many people along the way, so much support along the way."

Zack's steps have been about as diverse as can be imagined.

Early on, he danced.

"He and one other boy were the only boys in the dance academy," Genell said. "I think that before any other sport, I had him in dance."

Then, it was soccer.

"He did youth football, but soccer was really his love," she said. "He was very good at it and everybody enjoyed watching him play. When he was playing soccer, he was a goalie and he wrote a thank-you note at the end of one of the seasons to each of the kids on the team, and acknowledged whatever personal contribution that they had made to the team. Because a lot of the time the focus was on him and this ability that he had in soccer. And so, he wanted to make sure that every other kid – whether or not they got to play all the time – was acknowledged for what they brought to the team."

From there, it was tennis. And when Genell, who worked full-time, needed help, other parents would step up and help with rides.

"It really took a community and a village to support him," she said. "The Boys and Girls Club was a huge part of it. After school growing up, he spent time in the gym there at the Boys and Girls Club (in West Bend, Wis.)."

Zack also was a summer camp counselor, at Camp Anokijig.

"We were at an autism support event in Sheboygan, and one of the moms was saying how her son had gone to Camp Anokijig and he had had the best experience ever," Genell said. "And as the parent of a child with a disability, that's not generally the experience that your child has at a summer camp. It's usually very frustrating and nerve-wracking.

"And she was talking more and more about this camp counselor and at the end of the conversation, I was just putting two and two together and came to realize it was Zack she was talking about."

And, naturally, he picked up the bass.

Wait. What? The bass?

"Everybody talks about him playing the bass," Genell said. "That was not by his choice. It was by default because of his long fingers and his height. But, again, everything he did, he just really worked hard at. He did private lessons to improve and always make sure that he was the best he could be. He was first chair in bass. And he did all these things while playing sports."

He didn't just play them; he excelled at them. From the moment he arrived at Brown Deer – entering his junior year, having moved into that school district from West Bend – Zack Baun jumped off the page.

Actually, first, he seemed to be jumping out of the gym.

"He was in the field house playing basketball," said Rob Green, Baun's football coach at Brown Deer, when recalling the first day he saw Baun. "It was summer. I was near a weight-room workout and we were moving into our conditioning phase, our speed phase, and I walked into the field house and there was a bunch of kids in there and they were playing basketball.