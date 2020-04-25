Aggressive New Orleans Saints stay true to form, trade up to pick linebacker Zack Baun

Whether or not the goal was to be crowd-pleasing, the New Orleans Saints accomplished it big time Friday night in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Saints moved up in the draft, from No. 88 overall to No. 74, always a popular maneuver among their diehards. And with the pick, New Orleans selected a linebacker – Wisconsin's Zach Baun, filling a need position that Coach Sean Payton identified Thursday night, after the first round was completed.

New Orleans didn't own a second-round pick this year. In order to move up, the Saints swapped places with Cleveland in the third round Friday night and surrendered to the Browns their third-round pick in 2021, while picking up Cleveland's seventh-round pick this year.

That jump allowed the Saints to pick Baun, who had 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 77 tackles and one forced fumble in his first two seasons of play at Wisconsin, then increased to 12.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, 75 tackles and two forced fumbles last year.

"Linebacker, certainly, was an area that we knew coming into (Friday) that we wanted to hopefully address," Coach Sean Payton said. "And yet, without having that second-round pick, there's uncertainty as to whether one of those guys is going to be available. We were able to move back up when we saw our guy fall some."

At that point, the Saints were able to secure Baun, whose production spiked in his final collegiate season.

"We lost a lot of production after the 2018 season and I just knew that someone had to step up as a leader and production on the field," he said. "So right after the season, I went up to my position coach and I said, 'Coach, I'm trying to be the best player I can be. I know I have the athletic ability and gifts to be one of the top players in this league, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes, whether that's getting stronger in the weight room, extra film study, bringing young guys to the field.'