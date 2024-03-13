 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Wayne Wilson

Wilson played in 102 games for the Saints, carrying 658 times for 2,462 yards with 16 touchdowns

Mar 13, 2024 at 10:47 AM
New Orleans Saints fullback Wayne Wilson (30) hurdles the goal line and scores from the Dallas Cowboys two-yard line during second quarter action in Irving, Texas, Sept. 25, 1983. Cowboys defender is cornerback Everson Walls (24).
Jerry Cabluck/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints fullback Wayne Wilson (30) hurdles the goal line and scores from the Dallas Cowboys two-yard line during second quarter action in Irving, Texas, Sept. 25, 1983. Cowboys defender is cornerback Everson Walls (24).

The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Wayne Wilson, who filled multiple roles for the team in the running game, passing game and on special teams. Wilson passed away over the weekend, at the age of 66.

Wilson was originally selected by the Houston Oilers in the 12th round of the 1979 NFL Draft out of Shepherd University. Joining New Orleans following the preseason, he would go on to play in 102 games for the Saints, carrying 658 times for 2,462 yards with 16 touchdowns, caught 179 passes for 1,517 yards with 14 touchdowns and returned 69 kickoffs for 1,583 yards (22.9 avg.) for 5,544 all-purpose yards. Wilson became the first Saint to surpass 1,000 rushing yards, 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 kickoff return yards and the first to have career double-digit totals in both rushing touchdowns and receiving touchdowns.

Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long (75) of the Los Angeles Raiders focuses in on Saints running back Wayne Wilson (30) during the Raiders 23-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on October 13, 1985 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
NFL

In a strike-shortened 1982 campaign, the Saints finished 4-5 and narrowly missed the postseason on a tiebreaker, with Wilson carrying 103 times for 413 yards with three touchdowns, caught 25 passes for 175 yards with two touchdowns for a team-high five total scores and returned seven kickoffs for 192 yards.

In 1983, the Saints finished 8-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs as Wilson led the team with 11 total touchdowns. He carried 199 times for 787 yards with a club-best nine touchdowns in the running game for an offense that ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing offense, caught 20 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns and returned nine kickoffs for 239 yards. In an October 2, 17-7 Saints win over the Miami Dolphins at the Superdome, Wilson controlled the line of scrimmage, carrying 34 times for 160 yards. The following week, New Orleans improved to 4-2 with a 19-17 win at Atlanta with Wilson carrying 18 times for 103 yards (5.7 avg.), catching five passes for 53 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown and returning three kickoffs for 98 yards, including a 52-yard runback for 254 all-purpose yards. With New Orleans trailing 17-16 with 28 seconds remaining, Wilson converted a first down on a five-yard carry, to set up a successful 35-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Related Links

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed Jones blocks the field goal attempt by New Orleans Saints kicker Morten Anderson (7) during fourth quarter action on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1983 in Irving, Texas. The ball was scooped up by cornerback Ron Fellows and returned 62 yards for a touchdown. The blocked field goal and a safety late in the game gave the Cowboys a 21-20 victory. Ball is seen off Jones left elbow. (AP Photo/Jerry Cabluck)
Jerry Cabluck/AP1983

Related Content

news

Kent Kramer, tight end on first New Orleans Saints team, dies at 79 

Kramer: 'New Orleans is a working man's town, and we were guys bringing our lunch pail, coming to work, and we never stopped fighting'
news

Former New Orleans Saints tight end Richard Caster dies at 75

13-year veteran Caster joined the Saints for portion of 1981 season
news

Jahri Evans, New Orleans Saints legend and assistant coach, named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Class of 2024 will be announced Super Bowl week
news

Saints Hall of Fame induction shines spotlight on Jabari Greer the player and the person

Saints legend spent five seasons with team including Super Bowl XLIV championship
news

Saints Hall of Famer Jabari Greer has blossomed off the field in post-playing career

'It's just really been cool to see that part of it and seeing his journey'
news

New Orleans Saints legend Jahri Evans named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024

Saints legend Eric Allen also named semifinalist.
news

Saints mourn the passing of former strong safety Ray Brown

Brown appeared in 137 career games for the Falcons (1971-77) and Saints (1977-80)
news

Tickets go on sale for 34th annual Saints Hall of Fame Weekend

The 34th annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend is set for Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10.
news

Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

New Orleans Saints legend to be enshrined at the Hall of Fame's home in Natchitoches to culminate the 65th Induction Celebration
news

Jahri Evans, La'Roi Glover headline list of former New Orleans Saints nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Evans and Glover are Saints Hall of Famers, members of NFL All-Decade teams
news

Steve Gleason and Tim Shaw to serve as honorary team captains in Saints-Titans 2023 season opener

The two special teams standouts have both fought to conquer ALS after their playing careers
Advertising