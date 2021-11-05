Trevor Siemian officially named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback against Falcons

The Saints' belief in Siemian was exhibited in two ways: He was the lone remaining quarterback active for the game behind Winston (rookie Ian Book was inactive), and on seven of the Saints' first eight offensive plays with him in the huddle, he attempted a pass.

Hill, who missed the last two games due to a concussion he sustained against Washington on Oct. 10, returned to practice this week and participated fully on Thursday. Even though he was 3-1 as a starter last season, with his two most productive games against Atlanta – 465 passing yards and two touchdowns on 45-of-60 passing, with no interceptions, and 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, in two victories – Siemian will make his first start since Sept. 16, 2019.

"I started a few games earlier in my career, so I think it's not really new to me," Siemian said. "It's not that foreign. It's been awhile, for sure, but I've been playing all along as if I'm going to have a chance to play. Now, whether it happened or not, I didn't know but that was my mind-set the last few years."

He said it has helped his preparation to practice with the starters.