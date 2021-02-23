Top Ten Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - quarterbacks

Overview: From a statistical standpoint, Kellen Mond is one of the most prolific players to not only play in College Station, but also the SEC. He's a slim, but adequately built quarterback prospect who possesses lots of velocity with throws when able to step into them. With a high-elbow but snappy type of release, he has the torque and enthusiasm behind passes that enables him to be very efficient in the short to intermediate areas. Mond always displays high levels of poise as he often shows that he's never in a hurry. From his mechanics to how he deals with pressure surrounding him, he remains under control and focused on the task at hand.