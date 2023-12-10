Tight end Jimmy Graham, fumble return for touchdown ignite crowd for New Orleans Saints against Panthers

There likely won't be many, if any, who suggest that the New Orleans Saints' 28-6 victory over Carolina on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome was remotely aesthetically pleasing. But there were a few pleasing performances sprinkled in for the Saints (6-7), who pulled into a three-way tie with Atlanta and Tampa Bay for the NFC South Division lead.

OFFENSE: The numbers have been modest, to be kind, and they fell under that label Sunday: Two catches for 16 yards. But tight end Jimmy Graham caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for his second touchdown in as many weeks, and his third this season. He has four catches this season but all three touchdown catches have been in the red zone. He still is big, he still is able to get open and he still can be an asset in the red zone when the opportunity presents itself. Plus, few Saints can stir the home crowd into a frenzy like Graham.

DEFENSE: It's not a stretch to suggest that linebacker Demario Davis is the Saints' best pressure player on defense. He had 1.5 sacks against the Panthers, raising his season total to 5.5, one shy of tying his single-season high. By adding eight tackles, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed, it was the kind of all-around performance that Davis routinely has given in his Saints career. But it'd be derelict to overlook rookie safety Jordan Howden (a forced fumble that was recovered by linebacker Pete Werner, a pass defensed, a 12-yard sack and 10 tackles) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who racked up three of the Saints' eight passes defensed.