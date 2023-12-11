Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

- The New Orleans Saints were victorious over the Carolina Panthers by a score of 28-6.
- With the win, the Saints are now 6-7 overall in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South with Atlanta and Tampa Bay. New Orleans returns to action on Sunday, December 17, when it hosts the New York Giants. Kickoff at noon central time and the game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).
- The Saints improved their home record in 2023 to 3-3.
- With the Saints win, they improved their regular season record against Carolina to 30-28, 31-28, including a 2017 NFC Wild Card Playoff victory. It would gave them their first season sweep of the Panthers since 2020 and eighth overall.
- While the Panthers offense was eight-of-20 (40.0%) on third down, the Saints allowed Carolina to convert only one-of-seven fourth down attempts (14.3%).
- The Saints never trailed against the Panthers on the afternoon. This was the third contest where New Orleans kept an opponent out of the end zone in 2023, third time in four seasons this has happened (2020-2021, 2023).
- The Black and Gold forced three fumbles on the day, with two recovered, one of them returned for a touchdown. They also had an outstanding showing in the first half, giving up only 16 net passing yards in the first half.
- The New Orleans offensive line gave up only one sack, having given up one or fewer takedowns in four straight games.
- QB Derek Carr completed 18-of-26 passes for 119 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a 88.5 passer rating. Carr also recorded his first series sweep as a starter with New Orleans and is 5-0 against Carolina as a starter.
- RB Alvin Kamara moved into a tie for 74th in career touchdowns (78) with RBs Eddie George and Steven Jackson and RB/QB Frank Gifford and a tie for 67th in rushing touchdowns (54) with RBs Matt Forte, Arian Foster and former Saints George Rogers and Antowain Smith. Kamara finished the afternoon with 56 rushing yards and the rushing score.
- He also tallied three receptions on the day, which moves him ahead of Walter Payton on the career catches list (493).
- TE Jimmy Graham caught his 88th career touchdown, a four-yard grab, moving into a tie for 16th with former New York Jets WR Don Maynard. Including a 12-yard reception for a first down, he had two grabs for 16 yards.
- WR Chris Olave tallied 28 yards on four catches with one touchdown catch. With a club-best 918 receiving yards on the season, Olave is 82 receiving yards from joining WRs Marques Colston (2006-07) and Michael Thomas (2016-17) as only the third Saint to open his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.
- WR A.T. Perry had a career-long 44-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
- WR Lynn Bowden Jr. caught four passes for 24 yards, returned two punts for 23 yards and brought back a kickoff for a career-long 28 yards.
- With the rushing attack of Kamara and RB Jamaal Williams, the Saints reached 100,000 rushing yards as a franchise. Williams finished with 11 carries for 43 yards.
- S Jordan Howden was the leading tackler for today with a career-high ten stops (team-best eight solo), while also recording a sack and a forced fumble.
- LB D'Marco Jackson had his first career fumble recovery and touchdown on a fourth down play, where LB Nephi Sewell forced Panthers P Johnny Hekker to fumble prior to him getting a punt off. Jackson also added one special teams stop.
- LB Demario Davis is tallied 1.5 sacks and eight tackles to join Seattle LB Bobby Wagner and Tampa Bay LB Lavonte David among active players with 1,300 career tackles (1,305). Davis has 5.5 takedowns on the season, second on the team.
- S Tyrann Mathieu started his 150th game against the Panthers, and he reached 750 tackles with his five stops today.
- LS Zach Wood played in his 111th career game today, moving past P Tommy Barnhardt for sole possession of 36th on the club's games played list.
- DE Carl Granderson set a new career high in sacks with 6.5 as he took down Panthers QB Bryce Young. He also recorded five tackles (four solo) in the contest.
- CB Isaac Yiadom got the start and finished with two tackles (one solo) and a club-best three passes defensed.
- LB Pete Werner finished with two solo tackles and one fumble recovery.
- CB Alontae Taylor finished with six tackles (three solo), two passes defensed and one forced fumble.
- As part of a five solo tackle day, CB Darrin Paulo made a heads up play, running down Panthers RB Miles Sanders on a 48-yard run at the New Orleans one-yard line, to prevent Carolina from reaching the end zone.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.