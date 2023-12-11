Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen

Opening statement:

"Obviously it feels good to win, particularly here at home. I don't think that we played as well as we need to play. We played well enough to win this game, but we certainly need to play better, particularly on offense. I don't think we played the way we need to play offensively. I thought the blocked punt (note NFL later changed scoring of the play to a forced fumble/fumble recovery) was a big play in the game. Defensively, we came up with a couple of red zone stops that I thought were big in the game. Our ability to finish in the red zone today was the deciding factor. I think we were 3-of-4 in the red area today. We finished drives and scored touchdowns down there. There are some positive things, but obviously, there are a lot of things we need to fix."

On the negatives in the offensive performance:

"I did not think that we really had hardly any rhythm early on. Well, I shouldn't say that. I thought early on in the first quarter, I thought we did a good job on the opening drive being able to run the football. We were converting early. We stalled in the red zone, and then, we missed a field goal. Then, I think, for probably a significant portion of the game, I didn't think we had great rhythm offensively. I thought our guys in the fourth quarter responded, got a big play to A.T. (Perry). We scored down there in the red area. We had a fourth down stop basically down there in our red zone and hit another touchdown to kind of finish off the game."

On the exchange between QB Derek Carr and C Erik McCoy:

"Look, this is a highly competitive business that we're in. I don't think anybody gets too sensitive. Guys want to win. That's really what this is all about. We addressed it. As far as I'm concerned, it's water under the bridge. Let's move on. You know what I mean? Let's move on."

On the exchange being between two captains:

"I think if you're ever in a highly competitive environment and things aren't going the way you want them to go, yeah there are sometimes that you get frustrated. You lash out a little bit. I'm glad that both of them have the balls to at least stand up and fight. You know what I mean? This isn't like a – hell, my wife and I argue. It happens. Let's not make too much of it."

On if he's seen this type of exchange between teammates in-game:

"These kinds of things happen on the field. They happen on our sideline. They happen on our opponent's sideline. They happen in other NFL games. I wouldn't read too much into it. That's two highly competitive guys. I just think when you have competitive guys and things aren't going the way it needs to go, guys get pissed. Sometimes they express their emotions. You get over it on the sideline. You calm down, and then you come back out, you regroup and you go. That's what we did."

On the exchange and the fan interaction:

"Listen, stop. Stop. We're making way too big of deal of it. Let's move on."

On Derek Carr's performance today:

"Up and down. Much like the whole offense- up and down. There were some good things. There are some things that we need to do better at. That's how I

would assess it."

On if Carr's injuries required the offense to play more conservatively:

"I don't really think so. I just think we struggled to kind of get into a rhythm. I do not think our execution was where it needed to be. I did think we ran the ball well early on. Obviously, we weren't really able to throw the ball as well as we needed to. Then, we began to get a little more loaded boxes and things like that that made it a little more difficult to run the football. When we needed to go make a play to try to end the game, we made the play to end the game. I thought that was a positive."

On the hustle play by CB Paulson Adebo:

"I thought it was awesome. I think it's something we talk about all the time. Defend every blade of grass. (Paulson Adebo) could have easily just allowed him

to go into our end zone without having to pay the price. He hustled down there, stopped him short, and then, we were able to get a red zone stop. That's part of the culture of a winning team, and I thought that was exactly what we're looking for."

On the NFC South standings and the Saints' play:

"Obviously, I feel like we need to play a better brand of football. That's what we're going to continue to work toward doing. We talked about winning this week, and we took care of goal No. 1. Now, we will move forward and worry about next week."

On TE Jimmy Graham's third down catch:

"I thought that was a hell of a catch. For (Graham) to go up there like that and bring it in through contact is something we (have) missed a little bit and was

nice to see."

On the Saints' defensive performance today:

"I thought, particularly in the passing game, we did a good job. I feel like there were some opportunities to get the quarterback (Bryce Young) on the ground, and we did not. They ended up converting a few more first downs via (Young)'s legs than I would have liked. Then, we had one miss on a run that ended up being an explosive run. I thought, overall, they did some nice things. I feel like once we got them into a passing game mode, our guys took advantage of it."

On Graham performing well after being inactive early in the season:

"Again, let's start focusing on what we need to do moving forward. I think we've all been through those decisions and thought through all those things. (Graham)'s certainly given us a little bit of an uptick the last couple weeks."

On the design of the play that resulted in a Saints touchdown by D'Marco Jackson:

"Honestly, I'm not sure exactly how it got through. I know Nephi (Sewell) got through pretty clean and did a heck of a job taking the ball off the foot, and then D. Jack was there to pick it up and run it in. Obviously, the design of the rush was good, and the execution of the rush was good."

On the message to the team after the win:

"Every game you play whether you win or lose, there's going to be good things that happen in the game. There's going to be some bad things that happens

in the game. There has never been a game where that has not been the case. Ultimately, this game is about winning. We won a game today. Nobody is going to apologize for winning a game today. We're going to take the win. We are going to understand the corrections we need to make, and we are going to work hard to correct those things. That is the process you go through on a daily and a weekly basis."

On Zack Baun's expanded pass rush role recently:

"It is hard for me to comment on that right now, but certainly, that has been something we've kind of needed, maybe a little bit more speed on the

edge, especially with Cam (Jordan) being kind of limited. We'll evaluate the tape and see how it was. I would expect you could continue to see (Zack Baun) in that role."

On WR Chris Olave playing through illness:

"Oh yeah, (Chris) was battling through it, but he fought through it. It was a hell of play on the goal line to catch the ball for the touchdown. It was good, but

yeah, he was not feeling well."

On Graham's response after being inactive early in the season:

"Great, great. (Jimmy) responded great when he got in the lineup. He's a pro. He said he would be ready when his number was called. His number was called, and he was ready. That was good."

On S Jordan Howden's performance:

"Just on first take after just coming off the field, I thought there were some good things (Howden) did in the game. I think there are some things we are going to need

to correct. I probably can't give too much detail as to exactly how I think he played because it is kind of hard to do when you just come off the field, but I saw some plays that he impacted the game. I saw some plays that I felt like we need to do better there."

On Carr coming off the injuries last week:

"Up and down. I said (Derek) played up and down a little like the rest of the offense. It wasn't his best performance, but again, we won the game. We will make

whatever corrections we need to make, and we will move forward."

On the early focus of the run game:

"We felt like this is a really good pass defense. I think they were sixth in the league in terms of pass defense coming into the game. We knew that was going to be a

difficult challenge, yet felt like there were some opportunities to potentially run the ball against them. I thought our regular running game was much better in this game, particularly with us not having Taysom (Hill) available to us. We knew that was going to be something we were going to have to do a good job of – just hand the ball off to the runners and let them get yards. We did a pretty decent job of that."

On the crowd and the Saints' need to win:

"Look, I think everybody in that locker room and everybody in the city of New Orleans needed the Saints to win. I was glad we were able to do that."

