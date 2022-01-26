Transcript: Quotes from Sean Payton's closing press conference

Opening statement:

"I'm going to cover a few things here. But I'm making notes last night thinking, like, how do you do this? With Covid? How do you step aside? And I'm not a good writer. And I'm thinking, you know what…and Doug (Miller), no offense, but man, the Zoom angle on my face for the last two years has driven me crazy. So I don't want that to be like a lasting indelible impression on anyone. And fortunately, I think we managed to come up with a good setup here. Just with the space and everything that we've been through, collectively all of us with Covid and, and managing to go about our business.

"Last week, I had a great visit, a tough visit with Mickey Loomis and Mrs. Benson, and Dennis Lauscha, relative to just looking ahead with what I want to do, Mickey and I now we're 16 years (in) and so I think that that was challenging just because of our friendship more than our professional relationship. Mrs. B was awesome. I love this about her. She said, go away for two or three months and come back for training camp, and we'll be ready to go. And I thought that sounded pretty good, actually. But I'm glad that she told me to spend some time away and give this some thought. Because it is a big decision and it certainly affects a lot of people. It's not often you as a coach had that opportunity to possibly leave. That it was something that certainly I hadn't really thought about over the years. We coach, we coach, we coach and at some point, they tell you to leave. And as difficult as being fired is, it sure seems easier to thank everyone and move on your merry way. But this I'll try to hit everything and I'm going to ask or answer every question until you guys are done answering. So I'm sorry if this takes a while but we're not in any hurry.

"So I like watching Netflix, I like watching TV shows I think you guys do as well. And it's Mardi Gras season. And I'm a kind of a "Ted Lasso" fan. And I do have a regret. Fifteen seasons, 16 years here and I've got like the best female owner in the world of sports. We don't do biscuits here in New Orleans. But we do king cake, so Where's Mrs. B? I also have like 100 of them for the media and everyone else that's here to kind of celebrate the Mardi Gras season. I want to start and bounce around here. But I want to start with a series of thank-yous. It is important. And so thank you, Mrs. Benson, there could be no better owner for me to have worked for starting with your late husband, Mr. B, Tom Benson. When I was sitting around last night thinking about how I wanted this to unfold, I Google searched (Drew) Brees and it's like, ah, I hate following Brees. And he brought up some of the same stories. Mr. B was always one of those guys that for every meeting I had with him it was never football-related. It was always about something other than football and he had Tootsie Rolls and Hershey Kisses (on his desk). I go in there we talk about family, we talk about anything other than the Saints, and I miss him and realize the time (we had together). And the timing of me coming here back in 2006 was perfect. And obviously, us having some early success worked out. But I wish he was here and Mrs. B, you've been fantastic. Carrying on everything about his legacy. I know he would be extremely proud and is extremely proud. So he's not here right now. But he is. And so I thank the two of you for being great owners. And I mean that beyond just being owners, I thought about this, I can't think of one time the answer was no. Now it might be like, Oh, we're trying to do something and we don't have enough time to remodel. And so it might have been time-driven, but the answer was never no. And look, that's easy when Mickey has the credit card and I've got the wish list. I'd like to thank Dennis Lauscha president, a good friend. For (all) people talk about culture, and like what's the secret teams (with head coach openings are looking for) right now? Eight teams, nine teams, they're all searching for the right culture that everyone wants to know how. And it's very difficult (to create and) yet, if I was writing a book, I'd say it's also very simple. The alignment of ownership, your club president, your general manager, your head coach, right through your roster. That sounds easy. But like any relationship, they require work, right? I mean, that requires time and energy it requires a similar goal. It requires us all to kind of like lay down our arms and our egos for the best of the team. And if we ask that of our players, then certainly we have to ask that of our organization. So it's sometimes I was fortunate at a young age to really be around some special coaches, my high school coach, my college coach, and then in this league, you sometimes get jobs. It's coincidence, sometimes it's good fortune, sometimes it's not good fortune. But those roots for me, those bloodlines for me, as I look back on it, were extremely, extremely important. And I just met with our staff and I told our young coaches, you have your feet grounded and you know the job you have and these things these good these things that you want very fast will happen but they may not happen in the timing that you want them.

"But the point I'm making about Dennis (Lauscha) is it's like a good baseball team right up the middle from the catcher to the pitcher to the infield, (to) the outfield. We were always in concert. It didn't mean we always agreed but we were always in concert. And for a first-time head coach 16 years ago, that was important and more important now that I look back on it than I ever realized. And so I thank you and appreciate you. We had a lot of trips, we had fun trips, crazy trips, the very first year before we drafted Reggie Bush. We were out selling tickets and listening to '80s music and trying to figure out who knew the words and then when we drafted Reggie Bush we sold out and I'm like, Thank God we don't have to go on those like those frickin ticket bandwagon drives, we've been sold out ever since (laughter).

"Mickey Loomis, a dear friend, I would say more importantly a friend just as importantly, my general manager and just as importantly, the person that gave me this opportunity. He took a chance on a first-time head coach, and you guys know kind of the batting average and the challenges for these positions. They're hard. Every year we're reminded of that. And I've written about this. I've spoken about it. I had just interviewed in Green Bay with the late Ted Thompson. Man, I thought I had a great interview. And when I landed here it was right after Katrina, in January. And many of you remember that. And I just thought, when I met Mickey, I thought, Man, I like this guy, he's got a heck of a task ahead of them. And I kept looking at my flip phone at the time waiting for that Green Bay area code to come in. And I got the message that evening that they had gone in a different direction. And I remember just throwing the phone into the pillow and thinking holy cow. And it was the best thing that happened. Sometimes, again, you don't have any control over that. And so he, he trusted his gut. And beyond just hiring me, we've had disagreements multiple times. And yet, we've always been in concert. And so like one of my biggest not concerns, but one of my biggest second thoughts was man, I don't want to not be around this really, really good friend of mine. That's not going to happen. I'm actually moving into another property here locally in but, but more than my general manager, more than the person that hired me more than all of those things, is, I would say, one of my best friends. And I appreciate that. I appreciate that. I could give you 1000 stories, that would be interesting because our personalities are so different. Like he walks slow, it bothers me, I'm wanting to pick it up."

"When you make a decision like this, you spend time with your loved ones, you spend time with your family. I have a daughter who's out west in media trying to become what many of you are, and a son is in college, my wife Skylene, who we've been together for many years, 10 years, and got married last June. And I have confided in those guys quite a bit. And talked about these decisions quite a bit. And, and I appreciate them. And they've been extremely just good listeners. Because ultimately, we all want happiness for our friends. We want happiness and health for our friends and family. Those are the two things I think about maybe as I've grown older. If it's if your children are happy and healthy, then you're blessed, I think and so I feel like there's been a very steady listening group here. And yeah, without any angle relative to Hey, what is it that you're looking for? Because honestly, as I sit here today, in this is OK. I do not know what's next. And look, I I've read the reports. And I understand I've not spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing television or radio (prior to stepping down), maybe that opportunity arises. But every time I read something that says he's in line for this job, I'll call my agent Don (Yee) and I'll say, 'Don, did you hear something because I have not heard anything. And that's OK. I think I'd like to do that. I think it'd be pretty good at but stepping outside, like in the cold weather today and being a little uncomfortable professionally or from a career standpoint is OK. I don't like the word retirement. Mr. B didn't like it either. He always said retirement's overrated. We get sold this whole image of retirement by these investment groups on TV and golf courses and retirement. I still have a vision for doing things in football. And I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again, at some point. I do not think it is this year, I think maybe in the future, but that's not where my heart is right now. I

"I want to thank the media. And I feel this way and I don't want you to nod your heads in agreement, you can tell me later. But when you come in, as a young coach, you make a lot of mistakes. Because you're trying to do everything you think you need to do. And it's not until you get older and more experienced that you realize the more important things are this and not that. And hopefully, in my latter years, you guys have found me very accessible, very friendly, very open and, and maybe eager to please or at least accessible. And that's what the Jeni's ice cream for is for every offseason and Christmas time. So but I do appreciate your jobs. And I recognize, especially in the last two years, how difficult those have been, people don't understand when all of a sudden you practice inside in (in the indoor facility and you aren't allowed in) with the Covid restrictions, the relationships that many of you have with our players, it's hard to do those jobs effectively, as you might like. I mean, when's the last time you've been able to go into a locker room after a game and we kind of missed that really, I do, honestly, in going into the presser after a game and looking at a laptop (and it's not the same). And so I appreciate every one of you. I think, and I've worked in a lot of places. I've been in New York, I've been in Philadelphia, I've been in Dallas, those are big media markets. But I appreciate the relationships and the manner in which you guys have done your jobs. And I mean that in probably knowing what I knew now I probably handled my first five, six, seven years differently relative to the media where you know where you're coming in, you just don't know enough yet. But thank you. And, and again, I'm going to see many of you for years to come.

"(I) want to thank the city and the fan base. I'm going to get into a little bit of 2006 and maybe the early journey. But I don't think any of us when we started certainly I didn't. When I started understood the dynamics and what took place post-Katrina, with that '06 season that I thought and I would argue is every bit as important as any other season that we've had here relative to where the city was. And it became much more much, much bigger than football. And I'll talk about that in a little bit. But this fan base has been amazing. And you do this and you travel to cities, in other venues. This is by far one of the most difficult places to play and unfortunately, we didn't win enough home games this year. But the fans or something else. It's not a wine and cheese crowd. People make decisions to buy season tickets here that goes into their budget relative to what other things they're choosing to do. We appreciate all of that. I can. I have a really good memory and can remember back in '06 when we drafted Reggie Bush and we drafted the rest of that class and the excitement level. I don't have an (exact recollection of) history. Tulane Stadium, Jeff (Duncan), I'm guessing held 70,000-something people. I don't know (exactly). But I've met 110,000 people they told me that they were there for that game and the (John Gilliam) kick return (for a touchdown) over the years. And the passion that has been handed down generationally is unbelievable. Because when you're a young kid you root for who your dad or mom root for. You don't know (who to root for). And so the amount of stories post '09 season, where (for example a) grandparent wasn't alive to see a Super Bowl. But they were. All of that just makes what we do fulfilling, pretty special. We're teachers but that's unique. And I don't know that any player back then when we signed on, or any coach myself included. knew quite actually what we were getting into. And that's the truth. So thank you, city of New Orleans, our fans. I'll be honest when I hear the Bengals and I'm rooting kind of for Cincinnati a little bit in the postseason, but the Who Dey thing that came after (Who Dat)."

"I don't know if any of you remember the movie "Jerry Maguire," there's a scene in that movie where Tom Cruise is in an office building. He shouts out who's coming with me and he grabs a goldfish. And Renee Zellweger says, I'll come. And they began a journey. In 2006, 16 years ago. It kind of felt that way at that time. There's a special spot in my heart for the coaches, the staff, the players, everyone who came when 90% of the cars were leaving, I can remember the traffic on I-10. And there was no traffic heading south but all of it was going north. Coaches like Pete Carmichael, Joe Vitt…Joe Vitt, he was the only coach that I hired that year, that had a number of other options. And he chose to come. Everyone else, every one of us that came were all promoted and just paid better. Curtis Johnson, Greg McMahon, Gary Gibbs, and I'm not going to be able to hit on every one of them. But those of you that coached in '06. I can't tell you how thankful I am. Because like we actually had a rule, we came up with a rule after our first month that no one could say the K (word. No one could say Katrina. Because there were a lot of reasons for why we weren't going to be successful and we tried to look past those. So to those coaches, I appreciate it. Here's what will help you be successful. (You have) Deuce (McAllister), you draft Reggie Bush in the first round, he plays 10 years (in the NFL). You draft Roman Harper in the second round. You acquire Jeff Faine, he starts at center. Roman plays 12 or 14 years. You draft Jahri Evans in the fourth round, he's going to end up in the Hall of Fame someday and you also acquire Hollis Thomas, a nose tackle who I was with in Philadelphia. You draft Rob Ninkovich I'm back to young and dumb here. I'm back to young and dumb and I don't have a vision. And so we let him out of the building. He comes back in the building (in 2009) and I tell him he's going to be a long snapper. And then he goes and wins two Super Bowls for New England. We make mistakes, but he ended up being a fantastic player. In the seventh round. you draft a lineman out of Northwestern by the name of Zach Strief. He plays 12 years. He does play by play (for WWL Radio) just because he wants to. And then he becomes an assistant coach here. And you draft Marques Colston with a compensatory seven. So when we talk about the quick window, we all have to get started, earn credibility, get your program off the ground, it has to include the procurement of good players. It has to and we didn't know it then. But those were the pillars along with any free agent that came. Pierre Thomas is going to come a year later. But those were the pillars of young players that we built on now. Mind you, we also signed in free agency Scott Fujita, he came. We knew each other (in Dallas). Mark Simoneau, we acquired a week before the season (opener). Scott Shanle, Drew Brees. That's a pretty good group of free agents. We took a chance on Drew at that time, because quite honestly, we weren't going to win any jump balls. And that's the truth. In other words, we had to be a little overly aggressive to win that. The game if you will, the status quo, it was the best chance we took and so I thank Drew and his wife Brittany and their family. I spoke to him at length last night about this decision for the first time. And he was fantastic. And I did call him during the season. And we discussed him coming back. And I think both of us agreed based on our lineup versus Miami. It was a good thing he stayed and it didn't come (laughter). I also want to thank the players that were here (in 2005) that were ready to win and wanted to join in. Bill (Parcells) taught me that remove the blinders when you're evaluating these guys in understand there's going to be good football players. Deuce we talked about it just a minute ago, Jon Stinchcomb I'm not going to hit everyone, the late Will Smith, Steve Gleason, Charles Grant, Brian Young Freddie Mac (McAfee), there were a number of players on that roster that were thriving for this culture change. And they're in like a little bit training camp at Millsaps. And that was difficult. So there's elements that went into that '06 (camp) that were extremely important. And back to those coaches, myself as the head coach, I kind of feel like we're in this business of serving. We're teachers at heart. And we're grateful to be in this position, quite honestly. I know. For me, it was play until they tell you you can't play anymore. And then it's like, alright, I don't want to leave though. Alright, then you have to coach. And I've always felt grateful to be able to teach and be part of the locker room, even though I wasn't playing. And our roles as teachers are those of service. And so I appreciate that group of coaches and that team and I still say to this day in '06, we've had a lot of teams probably teams that are better, but none tougher than that '06. None tougher than that '06 team. And that leads me back to that whole city rebirth and fan base, and people that's when I grew to know like, holy cow, this is bigger. This is bigger than anything…This is more than just football. I didn't know how to eat a crawfish at that time. I was kind of on the beignets, the King Cakes with cream cheese, a number of things, but everyone wanted to know hey, how do you like it here? And honestly in your first year, when you're not from here. You're figuring it out

"Here are the players that have gone to a Pro Bowl or been selected (Associated Press) All-Pro in these 16 years. Terron Armstead. I want you to know this about him if there's one thing he is a tremendous leader and a tremendous player. Drew Brees. Jammal Brown Jermon Bushrod, who's working with us now. Tight end Jared Cook, Demario Davis. Tremendous leader, Jahri Evans, Jonathan Goodwin, Jimmy Graham, J.T. Gray, Ben Grubbs, Roman Harper, Deonte Harris, Mark Ingram, Malcolm Jenkins, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Mike Karney, Marshon Lattimore, Wil Lutz, Thomas Morstead, Carl Nicks, Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk. Jeremy Shockey, the late Will Smith, Jon Stinchcomb, Michael Thomas. Jonathan Vilma, Max Unger, Larry Warford. So here's the problem. When you get married in the offseason, you can't invite your team when you get married somewhere in a different destination, you got to invite maybe your captains of your Super Bowl team but for every one of those players that didn't get an invite, I would have... That would have been awesome. And those that did they spent enough to make up for the rest of you.

"But I'm proud to have had the opportunity to work with so many great players. I'm thankful I mentioned the '06 draft class to get to the '17 draft class. You ready? Because we need another shot in the arm here. Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, Alvin Kamara, Trey Hendrickson, who's still playing (in the playoffs with Cincinnati) and we wish him well. It's a people business. And the thing that I'm most proud of, is, collectively, in scouting Jeff (Ireland), in your group, and everyone involved in the procurement process, we've consistently found the right people that fit what we're trying to build. I'm not able to mention every player's name. But I am able to thank every player today. I can't hit on every coach, my current staff, I just in a staff meeting told them our record was 9-8, and we didn't get in the playoffs. We're rooting against the Rams right now because of that (laughter). But I'm proud of the job they did. This year, it was extraordinary. So for every coach who's been here, every scout, every staff member, the people that take care of the facilities, the equipment guys, security, the last word I wrote down is the building and I've heard that, that saying it takes a village. And honestly, it takes a building to be successful. Not one year, but it takes a building to be successful. Year after year. And for me to have a chance to be a part of that building, in a position to coach so many of these great players and be around so many of these great people. Jay Romig…I can't hit on everyone, but man, the tireless amount of time and energy people spend, especially in the last two years. I thank them. I thank them all right."