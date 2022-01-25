New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to step away

"I would like to thank Sean for everything he has done for New Orleans and for the New Orleans Saints over the past 16 years, as he has been a spectacular head coach" said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. "When Mr. Benson, Mrs. Benson and I looked for a head coach in 2006, more than anything we were looking to build sustained success for the long term. We felt that Sean had the abilities and traits to build this program toward that. On top of all of the on-field success and the Super Bowl championship that Sean brought to New Orleans, Sean built a culture with this football team and organization that has changed the trajectory of this franchise. Sean is also a great friend and confidant. I want to thank Sean for how he gave his heart and soul to this franchise and to this city. We wish him all the best."