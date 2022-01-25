Sean Payton, with confidence and swagger, changed the Saints and New Orleans

In a 90-minute news conference that was at times reflective, emotional, humorous and poignant, Sean Payton stepped down after 15 seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 25, ending the longest-tenured and most successful run as coach in franchise history.

Payton, with a 152-89 record, nine playoff victories including Super Bowl XLIV in 2009, three NFC Championship Game appearances, seven NFC South Division titles and nine 10-win seasons, took over the Saints in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina and transformed the franchise into a perennial contender and free agent destination.

Payton said he had no immediate plans, and didn't rule out coaching beyond the upcoming season.

"Honestly, as I sit here today – and this is OK – I don't know what's next," he said. "I read the reports; I've not spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing television or radio. Maybe that opportunity arises. But every time I read something that says, 'He's in line for this job,' I call my agent, Don (Yee), and I say, 'Don, did you hear something because I've not heard anything.' And that's OK.

"I think I'd like to do that. I think I'd be pretty good at it. So stepping outside, like in the cold weather today, and being a little uncomfortable professionally or from a career standpoint, is OK.

"I don't like the word 'retirement.' Mr. B. (late Saints owner Tom Benson) didn't like it either. He always said, 'Retirement is overrated.' We get sold this whole image of retirement by these investment groups on TV. I still have a vision for doing things in football and I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don't think it's this year, I think maybe in the future. But that's not where my heart is right now. It's not at all."

Payton's announcement was a seismic one, coming 16 days after the completion of the Saints' season. New Orleans won the NFC South four consecutive seasons before finishing 9-8 in 2021 and missing the postseason when San Francisco beat the Rams in the regular-season finale.

Likely, it wasn't as seismic as the imprint he left on the franchise. Before Payton was hired, New Orleans had won one playoff game and totaled five 10-win seasons in 39 years. But his impact immediately was felt on the franchise.