Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton

"When I think about Sean Payton, he was this blend of, like, the exact way that I would want a head coach to be. His influences from Bill Parcells and others certainly brought out some of that old school mentality and that old school toughness and the kind of thing that we needed when he was first building this program back in 2006. But also this blend of, open-door policy.

"At any time, any player could go talk to Sean Payton and he was accessible. And he would tell you the truth. It may not be what you wanted to hear, but he was going to be honest with you and he was also going to give you a road map for success. You may not be in the position that you would want to be at that moment, and yet, he would lay out exactly how you could get to where you wanted to be, and how that would help the team, and how that would help accomplish not only your own personal goals but the goals of the team."

Brees said Payton's strength was placing the team first, and extracting the best from players, and he varied his approach to doing so.

"He knew how to have fun," Brees said. "Whether it was pulling up the buses during a tough training camp practice and taking us to the water park, or to the movies, on a road trip all of a sudden we're going to a Kenny Chesney concert, or finding a way to bring some levity to a team meeting by throwing up a funny video, or our guest captain Saturday morning team meetings during the year that became something that everyone looked forward to, and would just bring out all kinds of laughs and comedy.

"The rookie shows and the team dinners, the captains' dinners. I mean, you name it. I always felt like Coach Payton was thinking about how he could bring out the best in his team. Sometimes that was pushing us to the brink, sometimes that was putting his arm around us and giving us some love, throwing us a bone, encouraging us. Sometimes that was kind of breaking you down in front of everybody, to find the way that he felt like he needed to push your button, motivate and inspire and bring out the best in you.