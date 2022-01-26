Yes, he gave an opposing Atlanta Falcons player the "choke" sign and, yes, he mocked Minnesota Vikings fans with the "Skol" clap and, yes, the dial on his Petty Meter fluctuated between Tabasco and nuclear.

And, yes, the Saints and New Orleans are the better for all of it because Sean Payton was exactly what the Saints and New Orleans needed, precisely when they needed it.

Granted, neither side knew that when Payton was hired as head coach of the Saints on Jan. 18, 2006. He was a first-time coach taking over a team that was coming off its third straight non-winning season and had bottomed out at 3-13 in 2005, when it was forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Katrina and was unable to play a game in New Orleans due to lingering damage and cleanup associated with Katrina.

There wasn't an off the chart level of feel-good-ness about the whole thing, with the Gulf South region – and the New Orleans metro area, in particular – just trying to reassemble the life it had prior to the hurricane, one that included rooftops that weren't blue and operating electricity and regular garbage pickup.

Payton's addition was a business decision fueled by the need for change.

But we learned that one of the first rules Payton instituted among his coaching staff was that no one could say the word "Katrina," because that wouldn't be the excuse used for failure. And that became a theme around which his tenure was built, a "no one cares about your problems and some people are happy that you have them" mantra that well served a franchise that encountered more than a few distractions.

What Payton was throughout his tenure as coach of the Saints, a tenure that ended when he decided to step away Tuesday, Jan. 25, was this: He was in touch with what his teams needed. And while compiling a 152-89 regular-season record that was 161-97 overall when the playoff wins, including Super Bowl XLIV, are included, he was confident enough to see it through to victory more often than not.