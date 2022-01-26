New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston happy that Sean Payton could go out on his terms

"I think my career, and a lot of other guys' careers, really benefited from his ability to draft a player and really bring a player into the fold with a vision for how they can succeed. For me and my career, especially early on, that meant everything, the fact that he took that chance and I was able to do some things with it. But without that initial opportunity, my story stays on the first page."

Colston said Payton was the lynchpin for the new generation of the Saints' organization.

"But I think he'd be the first to tell you that it's his vision in lockstep with a lot of other peoples' vision," Colston said. "The thing that always struck me about him was the humility he operated with in terms of taking advice from others, allowing others to lead and really creating those opportunities for others to grow and become leaders. Just as much as the wins count, I think that type of an organization that really values and cares for everyone in it, I think that's just as much of the legacy as the wins. And there was a hell of a lot of wins."

And a legacy that will be mountainous to match for the next Saints coach.

"I think it's difficult, just because 16 years in football time – that's a long time," Colston said. "But I do believe that it's one of those jobs that will be highly coveted because of the organization and the structure that is being left behind. So I think the right person can step into an opportunity to work with a great organization.