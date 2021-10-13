Sam Mills to be inducted into New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of Saints-Dallas Cowboys contest

The New Orleans Saints have announced Wednesday, Oct. 13 that former linebacker Sam Mills will be inducted posthumously into the club's Ring of Honor during halftime of the Thursday, Dec. 2 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Mills joined the Saints in 1986, signing with the team after starting his pro football career in the USFL with the Philadelphia Stars (1983-85). He will join Owner Tom Benson, kicker Morten Andersen, linebacker Rickey Jackson, quarterback Archie Manning, tackle William Roaf and defensive end Will Smith in the Ring of Honor, which was established in 2013.

Mills died in 2005 after a long, valiant battle with cancer and is survived by his wife Melanie and their four children, sons, Sam Mills III and Marcus Mills and daughters, Larissa Mills and Sierra Mills. The former Montclair State (N.J.) standout spent nine seasons (1986-94) with New Orleans, a time when he was one of the spark plugs of one of the NFL's most dominant defenses and was part of the first four playoff teams in team history. He was part of one of the best linebacker corps in NFL history, "The Dome Patrol," with Jackson, Pat Swilling and Vaughan Johnson. In his illustrious career for the Black and Gold, the New Jersey native played in 133 games with 125 starts and recorded 934 tackles (723 solo), ranked second in club history to Jackson, 10.5 sacks, four interceptions, 27 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries, two recovered for a touchdown. Mills led New Orleans in tackles five of his nine (1989-92 and 1994) seasons and reached the century mark five times (1988, 1990-92 and 1994), tied with Jackson for the most in club history. During his tenure, the Saints were ranked in the top four in the NFL in opponent net yards per game three times (1987, 1991-92) and four times in the top five in opponent points per game (1987-88 and 1991-1992), including first in 1991 and 1992. Mills earned accolade after accolade during his Saints playing years, being selected to the Pro Bowl four times (1987-88 and 1991-92) and as a consensus All-Pro twice (1991-92).