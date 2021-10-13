Sam Mills loomed large as a New Orleans Saints linebacker, will join Ring of Honor

"Sam was as complete a player as I've ever been around," Mora said. "And not just physical ability, and that's certainly a big part of it, but I'm talking about character, leadership, being a team-oriented guy, work ethic, dependability, intelligence – everything.

"Sam exemplified, and I know this sounds crazy but I'm just telling you, I've been around a lot of good football players in my career and a bunch of them when I was coaching the Saints, and of all the people I've ever coached…it was hard to ever find anything wrong with Sam. Not just playing, but his leadership, his being a good guy, somebody that the players respected, that the coaches respected. A guy that would come out on the field every day and work hard, go into the meetings every day and work hard. It was hard to find negatives about Sam."

The biggest negative, Mora said, was Mills' height. And that was a concern he quickly allayed.

"We were in training camp already my first year, in Hammond, and I was putting these guys through some tough workouts," Mora said. "We had already been in camp for maybe a week or so, and we finally signed Sam. Now, he comes to training camp and it's his first day in training camp with the Saints, his first practice, and it's a practice with full pads and the whole thing.

"We had some really good-looking guys back there on defense. You talk about our defensive line – Jumpy Geathers, Frank Warren, Jimmy Wilks. These guys looked the part and were really good players. But they looked the part. Now it's the first practice, and I had recommended that we sign Sam. So Sam's out there, and he looks short amongst some of these guys. These guys were 6-4, 6-5.

"So we're having this drill called the 9-on-7 drill, and it's the offensive line against the defensive line and linebackers, with a back (on offense). You've got to run the ball every play, and you've got to run it inside the tight end. So it's just, come-right-at-you play. Now Sam lines up, we stick him in the drill. I'm watching the drill, because it's his first drill that he's going to be as a Saint.

"I'm standing there and here's what I'm thinking. 'Come on, Sam.' I'm thinking to myself, 'Come on, Sam. You can do it. I know you can do it. Just please, don't let me down.' That's what I'm thinking to myself.

"So he has to line up off the line right over a big guard. Sam trots in there for the play, and they run a play right at Sam. The offensive lineman comes out, Sam steps up and stuffs him, makes the tackle. First three plays: Boom! Right at Sam. Boom! Right at Sam. Boom! Right at Sam. And he makes the tackle every time, for no gain. He never, never looked short again in the huddle again for me."

His stature now looms largest as a Saint, as Mills is set to join the greatest players in franchise history with his induction into the Ring of Honor.