Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Dome Patrol legend Sam Mills highlights a list of former New Orleans Saints up for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Fellow linebacker Pat Swilling is also a nominee

Sep 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
060316_mills_sam_article.jpg

Sam Mills, a legendary member of the New Orleans Saints' Dome Patrol and a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, headlines a list of seven former Saints players who are nominees for the Class of 2022.

Other former Saints that made the cut include quarterback Jake Delhomme, fullback Lorenzo Neal, wide receiver Joe Horn, Dome Patrol linebacker Pat Swilling, cornerback Eric Allen and kicker John Kasay.

Mills spent nine seasons with the Saints from 1986-1994 and was a member of the Dome Patrol. Mills died in 2005 due to intestinal cancer. In his NFL career, Mills played 181 games, making 20.5 sacks, 1,142 tackles, and 22 forced fumbles.

The Modern-Era players list will be reduced to semifinalists and then to 18 finalists. The finalists will then be presented to the full 49-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting. The Selection Committee will elect five Modern-Era players for the Class of 2022.

Related Content

news

Archie Manning reflects on debut with New Orleans Saints, sons as 'Monday Night Football' commentators

Manning played his first game with Saints on Sept. 19, 1971
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Parys Haralson

Former Saints linebacker died at the age of 37
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of David Patten

Receiver played for the Saints in 2007-08
news

Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon honoring Evans, Harper and Garcia set for Nov. 5

Tickets now on sale for the 32nd annual luncheon
news

Marques Colston to take place among legends in Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

'Knowing that I'm kind of an outsider, I'm kind of an adopted son, it means a lot'
news

25th annual Manning Passing Academy shines light on legacy of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning 

'Our mission is to enhance the high school football experience and I hope we've done that'
news

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bob Newland dead at age 72

Newland played four seasons in the NFL, all for the Saints, from 1971-74
news

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason honored by Chicago Cubs, MLB on Lou Gehrig Day

Gleason honored at Wrigley Field on inaugural MLB league-wide event
news

Three New Orleans Saints legends on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Morten Andersen, Reggie Bush and Jahri Evans appear on College Football Hall of Fame ballot
news

Saints legend Mark Pattison successfully summits Mount Everest, reaching goal to climb the Seven Summits of the World

Former New Orleans Saints receiver reached the top of Everest on Sunday, May 23
news

J.D. Roberts, second head coach of New Orleans Saints, remembered as disciplinarian

'He was a no-nonsense guy, knew what he wanted to do'
Advertising