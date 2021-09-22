Dome Patrol legend Sam Mills highlights a list of former New Orleans Saints up for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Sam Mills, a legendary member of the New Orleans Saints' Dome Patrol and a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, headlines a list of seven former Saints players who are nominees for the Class of 2022.

Other former Saints that made the cut include quarterback Jake Delhomme, fullback Lorenzo Neal, wide receiver Joe Horn, Dome Patrol linebacker Pat Swilling, cornerback Eric Allen and kicker John Kasay.

Mills spent nine seasons with the Saints from 1986-1994 and was a member of the Dome Patrol. Mills died in 2005 due to intestinal cancer. In his NFL career, Mills played 181 games, making 20.5 sacks, 1,142 tackles, and 22 forced fumbles.