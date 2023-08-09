Game Preview: Chiefs at Saints - 2023 NFL Preseason

SAINTS vs. CHIEFS CONNECTIONS

Kansas City Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo served in the same position in New Orleans in 2012, while Chiefs Outside Linebackers Coach Ken Flajole tutored the New Orleans secondary.

KC Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen served in the same position for LSU in 1999.

Saints kicker ﻿Blake Grupe﻿ is a Sedalia, Missouri native, where he prepped at Smith-Cotton HS.

New Orleans running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ played at Hutchinson Junior College in 2014, where he was the Kansas Junior College conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire prepped at Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) HS and started at Louisiana State University, where he was a college teammate of Saints tight end ﻿Foster Moreau﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Jontre Kirklin﻿.

Chiefs Safety Justin Reid prepped at Dutchtown (Prairieville, La.) native.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed prepped at Minden (La.) HS and starred at Louisiana Tech.

Saints defensive end ﻿Tanoh Kpassagnon﻿ was a second round draft pick of Kansas City in 2017 and played for the Chiefs in his first four seasons.

Saints safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ played for the Chiefs from 2019-21, where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2020-21) and was an Associated Press All-Pro twice.

New Orleans DT ﻿Khalen Saunders﻿ is a St. Louis, Missouri native where he prepped at Parkway Central (Chesterfield, Mo.) HS, was a third round pick of the Chiefs in 2019 and played in Kansas City his first four seasons.

Saints linebacker ﻿D'Marco Jackson﻿ played with Kansas City center Anderson Hardy at Appalachian State.

Chiefs Defensive Backs coach Dave Merritt and Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta both coached for the New York Giants from 2006-2014, Merritt was the safeties/secondary coach and Giunta was the cornerbacks/secondary Coach.

Chiefs safeties coach Donald D’Alesio was a defensive analyst for LSU in 2020.

Chiefs wide receiver Ty Fryfogle prepped at George County (Lucedale, Miss.) HS.

Saints center/guard ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿, guard ﻿Chuck Filiaga﻿ and Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna were college teammates at the University of Michigan.

Saints defensive back ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ played with safety ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿ and Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay and defensive end Chris Jones at Mississippi State.