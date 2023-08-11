Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

SAINTS VS. CHIEFS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints look forward to the start of the 2023 preseason with great anticipation, Sunday’s opener vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is the first step on the Caesars Superdome playing field. Following the start of training camp, the club looks forward to making their 2023 debut under Head Coach Dennis Allen, as well as the opportunity to clash with another team following what will have been 14 days of full practices. Saturday's opener will be another step in the process that started when the team convened for the 2023 offseason, in putting a 7-10 finish in 2022 behind them, as they look