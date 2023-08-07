New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen planning to play starters in preseason opener

"I would expect that we'll see a lot of Haener (in the preseason)," Allen said. "We'll see Derek, we'll see (No. 2 quarterback) Jameis (Winston), we'll see Haener.

"All these rookies, I'm curious to see how they handle a game. I've never seen any of them in a live game situation, where I'm there in the building watching them play. So, I'm anxious to see how all these guys respond on the sideline, how do they respond to a good play, how do they respond to a bad play. And Jake's no different than any of the other rookies.

"Obviously, when we get into those practice environments against another team you're probably seeing a little bit more of the 1s and 2s in that environment, and 3s probably aren't getting quite as many reps in that environment. So obviously, in those situations, the game becomes paramount for those guys. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it. But in the first preseason game, I'm expecting to play our guys."

While it is a preseason game, Allen said excitement is building as Sunday approaches.

"It's different than a regular season in that we're still working through our installs right now," he said. "It won't be until later in the week that we get into some of the game-planning for the game, but obviously there's a little bit of excitement as you get toward the end of the week, ramping up and getting ready to go play on a Sunday."

MORE TWEAKS: Davis, Peat, Shaheed and Smith all missed practice due to injuries. additionally, running back Kirk Merritt (hamstring) and tight end Jesse James (groin) left practice early due to their injuries, while defensive back Anthony Johnson (groin) left practice but returned. Allen said none of the aforementioned injuries appears to be significant.

"With all these soft tissue deals, there's varying degrees to which they are," he said. "Most of these, I don't think, are a long time. Longer than I would like, but I don't expect any of them to be long term."

SITUATIONAL WORK: The Saints will be off Tuesday before returning to the practice field Wednesday. Monday's practice included situational work, including the before halftime two-minute drill.