Saints transcripts: Cameron Jordan, James Hurst, Kwon Alexander and Trevor Siemian Media Availability| Tuesday, Nov. 23

New Orleans Saints Offensive Lineman ﻿James Hurst﻿

Media Availability

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Why do you think the offense has been starting games off slowly?

"I think we obviously need to start stronger. There's been too many three-and-outs, four-and-outs, five-and-out kind of drives. We need (to gain) a little more momentum earlier, make the plays when they come to us. In games lately, it's felt like we kind of are down because of some turnovers and that puts us in a bad spot. Then you look up and you're down two scores. So, that is a tough situation to be in and we know that. I think we've been able to identify why we've been in those situations, so, just making sure we're doing the little things and make sure the details are right and those things will kind of take care of themselves."

How do you gain momentum earlier in the game?

"Not turning the ball over, that's number one. That's a huge deal in any game. If you lose the turnover battle, you're going to find yourself on the wrong end of a lot of games. So, protecting the ball through the air, (offensive line) protection, fumbles, all the ways you can lose (the ball). Just working on those by understanding reads, pass protection, understanding how defenses are trying to make you turn the ball over, and just making sure we are aware of those."

Do you expect to see more blitzing this week against Buffalo?

"Not necessarily. I think we've gotten a little here and little there, a few different things from week to week. I think there's probably some adjustments we can make, we can communicate better when we go out on the field from our first, second and third drives with having a better awareness of how the defense is attacking us and understanding what their scheme is and knowing how to attack that better."

Has continuity been the biggest challenge with the offensive line having so many different lineups this year?

"Yeah, I think you said it, just a little continuity. We have a great group of guys, though, and everyone is trying to get better. In the meeting rooms, it's about communicating, watching film together, understanding schemes, understanding how we're going to attack the defense, understanding how certain combination blocks are going to come off, how pass protections are going to be communicated, so it's a big deal. You have to over-communicate in practice and in the meeting rooms so that when you go out there on Sunday, it's kind of second nature. It's not as forced, it's not as much of an out of body experience, it's just saying, 'OK this guy's going to be here and I'm going to be here' and trusting the guy next to you do their job."

Is the bad luck with injuries shocking at all?

"No. It is tough, but obviously injuries happen. It is a lot of them, but we have kind of said it before, we just have to move on. What can we do now to control any of that? The answer's nothing. So, just moving on and understanding who's in, that the guy next to you might be a different player, communicating with them and get them up to speed and making sure they know how to make an impact."

What's the biggest challenge when switching positions all-across the line like you have done this year?

"I think your footwork and body control. If you're on the left side, you have a certain stagger in your stance. When you move to the right side you have a different stagger in your stance. It is different muscle groups activating in different ways, so it's taking those reps, getting and feeling comfortable, training run and pass blocking for those different positions. In all of those different positions you have to get your body used to knowing what it feels like and knowing why you don't feel as strong sometimes in different spots. Understanding how to train those (muscles) so when Sunday comes you can feel comfortable and natural."

Does having a losing streak combined with the injuries wear on this team?

"Losing wears on a team. Losing is tough. Nobody likes losing. I think it's easy to make excuses, but the type of guys we have in our locker room aren't looking to make excuses. I think people bring (excuses) to us saying, 'Oh this guy is hurt, and that guy is out,' well, I don't think anyone is finding any comfort in saying, 'Well, if we had A, B, or C, the outcome might be different.' Everyone is just looking at their job trying to understand what they can do better or what we can do better as a unit; offensive line, running backs, receivers, quarterbacks, (are asking) what can we do to make the team better? I think everyone is really accountable for that and I think that's all you can really ask for. It's exciting to get in the film room, watch the film, kind of digest what happened and say, 'This is on us. These are the things we can get better at and improve on.'"

Do you still go to your coffee shop in your neighborhood? What have the interactions been like when you visit?

"Yeah, Moxie, it's really close to my house. They're great guys in there, so it's not as much, 'what's wrong with the Saints?' as much as it is 'great game, tough game' stuff like that, just small talk. But they're supportive, the neighbors and everyone is super supportive and just wants the Saints to win, as do we obviously. We're all on the same team and that's a great feeling just knowing that we have been on a bad streak lately, but you have got people pulling for you."

How tough is it to get your body ready for a Thursday night game?

"It's a huge challenge for sure. Thursday night games happen so fast. You're in the locker room for pregame before you know it. The good news is that the other team has the same problem. Nobody has an upper hand in that situation. It's just about understanding what you need to do to get your body right, your legs back under you, get the bumps and bruises under control so you can go out and have the energy and excitement for these games."

How different are the practices when playing a Thursday night game?

"The preparation's totally different. It might be half physical and half mental in a normal week. Now, it is about 90% mental, 10% physical this week. Just understanding the scheme in such a short time, understanding what we're trying to do on offense, spending that extra time watching film, understanding the game plan so we can go out and play free and fast, so we do not have to worry about, 'I should have done this or that', so you can just go out there and let loose."

﻿Adam Trautman﻿ was really coming on the last couple of weeks. How tough is it to lose him to a knee injury?

"That's tough. He's been getting better and better for sure as we've all seen. He had a huge impact in the (Philadelphia) game. Hate to see it, I hate it for him and for our team. He is a great young player, so we know he's going to be working his tail off to get back as soon as he can. We hate to have those injuries for sure. I think you saw (his abilities) quickly in that game, and you saw the impact he was making. It's tough to have a guy go out with an injury for sure, so we'll miss him."

What's it been like to play with ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ the last two years?

"Yeah, Terron is a lot of fun on the field. He wants to go out and dominate. His mindset is that he wants to be the best guy out there on the field. That (attitude) is contagious and that's fun to be around. It's something that you can build upon and use as something to get you going to give you some extra energy. He's obviously a great player and he makes our team a lot better when he's out there."

He had a lot of players attend his event last week on your only off day. Do you think that says a lot about how highly he's viewed in the locker room?

"Yeah, he's definitely (viewed highly), and that has something to do with how good he is on the field and what type of player he is, but also how good he is in the locker room. Everyone loves him. He's a leader, he's vocal, he's always holding people accountable, which is a tough thing to do at times but is very good at it. We respect him and who he is as a player and person. I think the team really loves him."

What do you mean when you say he's good at holding people accountable?

"Yes, I think there's a certain way that (you can) hold people accountable. You can do it incorrectly and it will backfire for sure, but you have to understand who you are talking to. Each person is different, and each person receives criticism differently, but he's very good at having a relationship with everyone on the team and understanding what kind of person and player they are so he can say what he needs to say to them in a respectful way that they'll take, and they'll say, 'OK, let's go, let's do this.'"