Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Nine Saints players listed on Tuesday's report

Nov 23, 2021 at 03:31 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Saints also announced the following roster moves:

Placed on Reserve/Injured:
TE ﻿Adam Trautman﻿
T ﻿Landon Young﻿ 

Signed to Active Roster:
CB ﻿Ken Crawley﻿
WR ﻿Kevin White﻿

Released:
CB ﻿KeiVarae Russell﻿

Signed to Practice Squad:
WR ﻿Malcolm Perry﻿

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday
RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DNP
RB Mark Ingram Knee LP DNP
T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder LP LP
WR Ty Montgomery Hand LP FP
QB Taysom Hill Foot FP FP
QB Trevor Siemian Right Hand FP FP

BUFFALO BILLS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday
WR Cole Beasley Ribs LP LP
LB Tremaine Edmunds Hamstring FP FP

