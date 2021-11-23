Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Saints also announced the following roster moves:
Placed on Reserve/Injured:
TE Adam Trautman
T Landon Young
Signed to Active Roster:
CB Ken Crawley
WR Kevin White
Released:
CB KeiVarae Russell
Signed to Practice Squad:
WR Malcolm Perry
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee/Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Hand
|LP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Trevor Siemian
|Right Hand
|FP
|FP
BUFFALO BILLS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|WR
|Cole Beasley
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP