Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Nov. 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 04, 2021 at 09:02 AM
Saints on Social: October 27 - November 3, 2021

Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week.

Kevin White: You don't know what you know till you go through it! THANKFUL for this life journey…🙏🏾
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: BIG STEPPA, ALWAYS LEAVING PAW PRINTS 💯
Cameron Jordan: Iron blooded… if you live long enough good things will come… Iykyk #Levelz
Pete Werner: Halloween Feast 🍽#Juicezzz
Marcus Williams: One at a time!!! Great team win!!!!
PJ Williams: Game Time!! 🧊❄️⚜️💪🏾🙏🏾
Juwan Johnson: Having a hard time captioning this. Need help 😂😂
Saints headlines from NOLA.com

Taysom Hill returns to practice. Check out the rest of the Saints injury report.
What do Tom Brady, a boat and a baby GOAT have in common? C.J. Gardner-Johnson explains
Where do the Saints go at receiver with Michael Thomas done for the year?

Saints headlines from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Vs Buccaneers Week 8: Best of Offense
Heather Harper and the Saints Fan of the Year on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | November 3, 2021
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says receiver Michael Thomas suffered setback, may need another procedure on ankle
Saints' Top 5 Plays vs. Falcons | NFL Throwback Highlights
Saints vs Falcons Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 9
Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons 2021 NFL Week 9
Saints transcripts: Sean Payton media conference call | Wednesday, Nov. 3 
Saints on Social: October 27 - November 3, 2021
Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas
Saints transcripts: Tre'Quan Smith, James Hurst, Kwon Alexander and C.J. Gardner-Johnson media availability | Wednesday, Nov. 3 
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin named NFC's Special Teams Player of the Month for October

