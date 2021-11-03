Saints transcripts: Tre'Quan Smith, James Hurst, Kwon Alexander and C.J. Gardner-Johnson media availability | Wednesday, Nov. 3  

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith

Post practice media availability

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

Just your reaction to hearing Michael Thomas is not going to be back this year?

"Yeah, that was surprising. I came to work and we were talking in the receiver room and C.J. (Curtis Johnson) broke it to us. It's really disappointing because as a player, as a competitor, I know Mike wanted to be here and be a part of the season physically but I know he'll be with us mentally. I believe we all are hurt by it because we wanted to see him play. He's a big part of this offense. But in this league, the next man always got to be prepared and ready to play."

Have you talked to him today?

"No, I haven't."

Has this changed your approach mind-set at all or do you just still approach things the same way?

"I definitely approach things the same way. It didn't change my mind-set at all because as a player you got to do what you can do to better the team. And you've always got to be prepared for the next move because you like literally in this game, like within three seconds, one second, the whole game could change like the whole concept could change. So like I said, you literally always have to be prepared for things."

What is the mind-set of the receiver group in general, though, in sort of feeling the need to have more production from the position or the passing game in general?

"We know in this offense and behind Sean (Payton) we've always got to be prepared for anything, being able to block, being able to run routes and catch the ball. You've got to go the extra mile because this offense depends on us. And it's always a big thing coming from C.J. (Curtis Johnson) like we always have to be prepared because, say we come into the game with four receivers and majority three are going to be playing, that fourth receiver has to have to know every single position. He knows he has to so no doubt in my mind we're going to be prepared throughout the whole season because we know any chance you know at any chance someone's going to be up."

How is it going to be getting adjusted to another quarterback this week?

"In my opinion, like I said, you always have to be prepared so coming into training camp, we wouldn't only catch from Jameis Winston﻿, we didn't only catch from Taysom Hill﻿, we caught from all four quarterbacks, Trevor Siemian himself. So you've just got to be prepared. Like I said, you never know what's going to happen so I would say training camp and preseason prepared for whatever quarterback may play. We are going to be prepared."

You guys want to have Mike (Thomas) out there obviously, but you haven't had him this season. We didn't have him in spots last season. Does that make it easier to have already done this without him?

"I wouldn't say it makes it easier because like I said, we want him out there. It's just that we was hoping to get him out there, personally in my opinion, but like you said he wasn't already out. We've just got to stay prepared, but we definitely wanted him to be back out there. We definitely miss him."

What are some of the things that Trevor (Siemian) does well that stands out about him just playing with him?

"Oh, man, you could definitely tell he's experienced. Honestly, he came in the game and shocked me. He looked very comfortable in the pocket, he stood in the pocket, he took some hits and still delivered the ball. That just amazed me. He definitely looked like he was ready to play like no hiccups. He was definitely ready to play."

Do you work extra this week after practice with whomever will be the quarterback, maybe film study or is it just kind of normal practice or do you put in extra work with that guy?

"It's definitely a normal practice, we always work out with the quarterbacks after practice. We always watched film together so it's nothing new. We always do everything the same. Like I said, we catch routes after practice with every quarterback. If they want to work something with us, even if they weren't going to be up, if they want to work something with us we don't turn them down."

I know we talked to you about this this summer before you had the setback in training camp, but how eager are you for this sort of opportunity to play a really key role for this team now that you're back healthy?

"Honestly, I'm just taking it one day at a time. I learned that I can't get ahead of myself for nothing, man. Obviously, I had big plans coming into the season, I had a setback. So I learned to just being mentally strong. And just be focused and taking it literally one day at a time trying to finish one practice literally. That's what I learned."

Did you talk to anybody about that mind-set, did you reach out to try to get help with that mind-set?

"I'd say in Dallas, Mike (Thomas) and I had a couple conversations. It's tough. It's really tough because as a player as a competitor, you want to play and you're sitting in the training room all day. Like it's really something tough to go through. So that's why when people are hurt I do not judge them in any kind of way because I have literally been there before. It's something you want to get out of, but you can't, you've got to stick it out until you're healthy."

Now that you are back, how do you feel that the last two games went for you?

The first game, I didn't do too well. You could kind of tell I have not been there in a while, like when Jameis (Winston) threw it to me on the first play I stopped running. Like I thought he already threw the ball and he got on me. C.J. (Curtis Johnson) got on me. I was trying to really get in my groove. And last game I did much better, still made a couple mistakes. I'm just trying to improve each and every week."

What happened on that? We saw you and Jameis (Winston) kind of exchanging words on the sideline…

"The video is blowing it up. Like, literally, the exchange of words was I came off the field and Sean (Payton) asked me what happened. So I said, 'Jameis called the wrong play.' He said, 'What?' I said Jameis called the wrong play. So he asked Jameis, "What did you call?' Jameis said I called so and so. He just repeated the play. And he was like, 'What do you say?' He says the play it and I said, that's wrong. Then Jameis yelled at me. But he yelled the play. He said, 'No, I said da da da da.' And I walked away. Then I I said, 'No, that's wrong!' But I apologized to Jameis because he said the wrong place, but it was actually Marquez Callaway that messed up the play. I ran the right play. Callaway ran the wrong play and that's just all it was. He was just like yelling the play. And I was yelling like, No, that was the play. That's all it was literally."

We've got to apologize, because I think you got some heat that you shouldn't have caught.

"It is what it is being a veteran receiver of the group other than Kenny Stills﻿, I just said, I took the blame and I apologized to Jameis like, 'Yeah, you did call the right play.' And Callaway just got off free."

I think Jameis is just a really expressive person.

"Yeah, he definitely is."

And the cameras, of course, zoomed in right at that right time.

"I feel bad that it caught us like. They blew it up much more than what it is. You probably thought we was like at each other's necks or something like that. But no, we were just talking about the play."

Just knowing that the relationship that you have with Jameis, how disappointing is it that you only got like a game and a half with him?

"Like I said, it's very disappointing. We did work a lot in the offseason. But God has a plan for everybody. It just wasn't our year, meant to be, but everybody's got to be prepared for the next thing."

As an offense, at the end of the game, when you're on the sidelines watching the defense close it out what's going through the mind when you're watching them, close out the game?

"Man, we were on the sidelines, so happy. But we've learned in this game we can't celebrate too early. But when P.J. Williams got (the) interception for a touchdown we know it was over. Everybody knew it was over, we were just ecstatic."