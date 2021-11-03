Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine Saints players listed on Wednesday's report

Nov 03, 2021 at 03:15 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
QB Jameis Winston Knee DNP
S Malcolm Jenkins Knee DNP
DE Carl Granderson Shoulder DNP
WR Ty Montgomery Hamstring DNP
RB Dwayne Washington Neck LP
QB Taysom Hill Concussion LP
DE Payton Turner Calf LP
T Terron Armstead Groin LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DT Jonathan Bullard Concussion DNP
WR Calvin Ridley NIR DNP
WR Russell Gage Groin LP

