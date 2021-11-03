Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Knee
|DNP
|S
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Shoulder
|DNP
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Neck
|LP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Concussion
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Calf
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Groin
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|FP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DT
|Jonathan Bullard
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|NIR
|DNP
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Groin
|LP