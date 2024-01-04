Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Jan. 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 04, 2024 at 09:06 AM
From NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints Odds: Super Bowl, Division, NFL Playoffs

NFC South odds: Value on the Saints heading into Week 18?

Alvin Kamara was one of 6 Saints players to miss Wednesday's practice

Derek Carr has quietly played better of late. His health might be the biggest reason.

WATCH: Saints Insider asks, will 2024 be better for Saints than 2023? It starts with Falcons.

Return specialist Rashid Shaheed named to Pro Bowl as Saints' lone selection

Exclusive: Derek Carr reflects on the broken leg that derailed his first playoff run

Derry’s Week 18 NFL Picks: Can Saints win AND get help? Who wins AFC East? Bills or Dolphins?

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 17

Video Preview: Saints vs. Falcons | Week 18

Derek Carr talks redzone, Jamaal Williams 1/3/2024

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jamaal Williams talks increased work load, physicality 1/3/2024

Tyrann Mathieu talks defensive line, Demario Davis' fumble return 1/3/2024

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints vs. Falcons Week 18 Practice Report 1/3/2024

Photos: Rashid Shaheed | 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games starter

New Orleans Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

