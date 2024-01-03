New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Gossett, 6-5, 330, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. The Cumming, Ga. native has played in 36 games with nine starts for the Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2021-2022). In 2022, Gossett played in all 17 games for the Falcons with four starts at left guard. He spent the 2023 preseason with the Cleveland Browns.