New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign guard to practice squad

Jan 03, 2024 at 05:20 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed guard Colby Gossett to the practice squad, waived defensive back Cameron Dantzler Sr. and terminated the practice squad contract of wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.

Colby Gossett

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 311 lbs
  • College: Appalachian State

Gossett, 6-5, 330, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. The Cumming, Ga. native has played in 36 games with nine starts for the Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2021-2022). In 2022, Gossett played in all 17 games for the Falcons with four starts at left guard. He spent the 2023 preseason with the Cleveland Browns.

After redshirting in 2013, Gossett was a four-year starter at right guard for Appalachian State, playing in 47 contests, opening the last 46. In 2017, he opened all 13 contests for the Mountaineers and earned his second straight selection to the All-Sun Belt Conference first-team.

