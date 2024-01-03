Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Chest
|DNP
|S
|Lonnie Johnson
|Knee
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Nephi Sewell
|Knee
|DNP
|T
|Landon Young
|Knee
|DNP
|DT
|Khalen Saunders
|Concussion
|DNP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|LP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Foot
|LP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Ankle
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner*
|Toe
|LP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE
|Calais Campbell
|Rest
|DNP
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ankle
|DNP
|S
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Concussion
|DNP
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Concussion
|DNP
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Rest
|DNP
|LB
|Troy Anderson
|Pectoral
|LP
|DE
|Zach Harrison
|Knee
|LP
|QB
|Taylor Heinicke
|Ankle
|LP