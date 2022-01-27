Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Jan. 27

On January 25, 2022, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced he was stepping down from his role after 16 seasons.
From NOLA.com
Sean Payton's 5 most sentimental moments during his final press conference with the Saints
NFL hiring protocols require Saints to be diligent in search to replace Sean Payton
Here's everything Sean Payton said during his 90-minute farewell press conference
Who will replace Sean Payton as Saints coach? Here are 8 names to watch.
Rod Walker: How attractive is the Saints job in a field as crowded as it was in 2006?
Drew Brees reacts to Sean Payton news, says he spent 'every day trying to prove him right'
From NewOrleansSaints.com
2021 Saints Season Photos: David Onyemata
David Onyemata posts another successful campaign | Saints Player Season Recap 2021
Sean Payton was exactly what the Saints and New Orleans needed, precisely when they needed it
Transcript: Quotes from Sean Payton's closing press conference
Sean Payton talks 2006 Superdome reopening as we look back at his head coaching numbers after stepping down
Sean Payton and Drew Brees: Photo Journey in New Orleans with the Saints
Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton