Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

David Onyemata posts another successful campaign | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Onyemata made his presence felt on the field

Jan 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-NOSCAR-David-Onyemata-1920-0001
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints defensive end David Onyemata 2021 season analysis:

Despite missing the first six games of the 2021 season, David Onyemata still posted numbers on par with what fans are used to seeing. He played in 11 games and had 34 tackles, 12 of which were solo. He also finished with two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Onyemata's best game of the 2021 season:

Onyemata's best game of the season was the team's 9-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had six tackles (two solo, four assists) and one sack. He was also to make some plays at or behind the line of scrimmage in the running game.

Related Links

Onyemata's best quote from the 2021 season:

"It feels awesome being back with the guys, being able to be back on the field with them, it feels really good. Being away for so long you don't realize how much you kind of miss being around the system and guys. So you might take that for granted, but it feels good." David Onyemata

2021 Saints Season Photos: David Onyemata

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Three tight ends started games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett all started games
news

Defensive end Marcus Davenport battles through injuries, posts great season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Davenport made his presence felt in his 11 games played this season
news

New Orleans Saints tackle attrition at position by using six starters | Saints Position Season Recap 2021 

Ramczyk, Armstead started same game six times at tackle in 2021
news

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore keeps getting better | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Pro-Bowler showed improvement in every major category in 2021
news

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway makes big leap in second year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Callaway finished the season as the team leader in receiving yards
news

Linebacker Demario Davis produces another All-Pro season for New Orleans Saints | Saints Player Recap 2021

Davis led Saints in tackles for fourth straight year
news

Running back Alvin Kamara was face of New Orleans Saints offense in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Kamara led team in rushing, receptions and touchdowns
news

Defensive end Cam Jordan turns in another standout season for New Orleans Saints | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee had 12.5 sacks, topped 100 sacks for career
news

Four quarterbacks started games for New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book all started
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Defensive tackles 

David Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins & Malcom Brown season reviews
news

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Offensive guards

Andrus Peat, Nick Easton, Cesar Ruiz season reviews
Advertising