David Onyemata posts another successful campaign | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints defensive end David Onyemata 2021 season analysis:
Despite missing the first six games of the 2021 season, David Onyemata still posted numbers on par with what fans are used to seeing. He played in 11 games and had 34 tackles, 12 of which were solo. He also finished with two sacks and one fumble recovery.
Onyemata's best game of the 2021 season:
Onyemata's best game of the season was the team's 9-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had six tackles (two solo, four assists) and one sack. He was also to make some plays at or behind the line of scrimmage in the running game.
Onyemata's best quote from the 2021 season:
"It feels awesome being back with the guys, being able to be back on the field with them, it feels really good. Being away for so long you don't realize how much you kind of miss being around the system and guys. So you might take that for granted, but it feels good." David Onyemata
