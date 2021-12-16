Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Dec. 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 16, 2021 at 09:58 AM
New Orleans Saints

Saints at Jets Week 14: Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 14 win against the New York Jets.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on December 12, 2021.
1 / 20

AP Images
2 / 20

AP Images
3 / 20

AP Images
4 / 20
5 / 20

AP Images
6 / 20

AP Images
7 / 20

AP Images
8 / 20
9 / 20

AP Images
10 / 20

AP Images
11 / 20

AP Images
12 / 20

AP Images
13 / 20

AP Images
14 / 20

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
15 / 20

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
16 / 20

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
17 / 20

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
18 / 20

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
19 / 20

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
20 / 20

Denis Kennedy/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
From NOLA.com
New Superdome renovation plan includes $27M in pandemic aid. See lawmakers' proposal.
Neither of the Saints starting offensive tackles participated in Wednesday's practice
Sean Payton temporarily sidelined from Saints workouts, but 'the show must go on'
Saints' Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram still on COVID-reserve, but could that change soon?
Saints designate tight end Adam Trautman to return off injured reserve

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Special team standout J.T. Gray having special season for New Orleans Saints
Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call | Wednesday, Dec. 15
Saints at Buccaneers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 15
Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 15

From TheAthletic.com
Saints vs. Buccaneers spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Football

