Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Dec. 16

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 14 win against the New York Jets.
From NOLA.com
New Superdome renovation plan includes $27M in pandemic aid. See lawmakers' proposal.
Neither of the Saints starting offensive tackles participated in Wednesday's practice
Sean Payton temporarily sidelined from Saints workouts, but 'the show must go on'
Saints' Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram still on COVID-reserve, but could that change soon?
Saints designate tight end Adam Trautman to return off injured reserve
From NewOrleansSaints.com
Special team standout J.T. Gray having special season for New Orleans Saints
Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call | Wednesday, Dec. 15
Saints at Buccaneers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 15
Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 15