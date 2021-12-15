Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 15

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 19, 2021

Dec 15, 2021 at 11:25 AM
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW

Breaking a five-game losing streak with a 30-9 win at the New York Jets, this week, the New Orleans Saints (6-7) open the second half of their 2021 NFC South slate when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) on "Sunday Night Football" at 7:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Currently the Saints are tied with four other clubs for the seventh seed in the NFC playoff race for the final spot, one game behind the 7-6 San Francisco 49ers for the sixth seed.

New Orleans leads the all-time regular season series 38-21 with the Saints winning the last six meetings in the regular season, sandwiched with a 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff loss. Tampa Bay boasts a 6-0 record at Raymond James Stadium this season, hosting a Saints squad unafraid of visiting stadiums, with its 24 road wins since 2018 ranked first in the NFL.

WATCH SAINTS-BUCCANEERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

NBC (WDSU 6 locally)

  • Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Michele Tafoya (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-BUCCANEERS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

National radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Anthony Becht (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options, and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

