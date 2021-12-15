Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 15

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW

Breaking a five-game losing streak with a 30-9 win at the New York Jets, this week, the New Orleans Saints (6-7) open the second half of their 2021 NFC South slate when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) on "Sunday Night Football" at 7:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Currently the Saints are tied with four other clubs for the seventh seed in the NFC playoff race for the final spot, one game behind the 7-6 San Francisco 49ers for the sixth seed.

New Orleans leads the all-time regular season series 38-21 with the Saints winning the last six meetings in the regular season, sandwiched with a 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff loss. Tampa Bay boasts a 6-0 record at Raymond James Stadium this season, hosting a Saints squad unafraid of visiting stadiums, with its 24 road wins since 2018 ranked first in the NFL.

WATCH SAINTS-BUCCANEERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

NBC (WDSU 6 locally)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Michele Tafoya (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-BUCCANEERS ON MOBILE