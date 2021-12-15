Ways to Watch: Saints at Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 15

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW
Breaking a five-game losing streak with a 30-9 win at the New York Jets, this week, the New Orleans Saints (6-7) open the second half of their 2021 NFC South slate when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) on "Sunday Night Football" at 7:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.
Currently the Saints are tied with four other clubs for the seventh seed in the NFC playoff race for the final spot, one game behind the 7-6 San Francisco 49ers for the sixth seed.
New Orleans leads the all-time regular season series 38-21 with the Saints winning the last six meetings in the regular season, sandwiched with a 2020 NFC Divisional Playoff loss. Tampa Bay boasts a 6-0 record at Raymond James Stadium this season, hosting a Saints squad unafraid of visiting stadiums, with its 24 road wins since 2018 ranked first in the NFL.
WATCH SAINTS-BUCCANEERS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
NBC (WDSU 6 locally)
- Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Michele Tafoya (sideline)
WATCH SAINTS-BUCCANEERS ON MOBILE
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
LISTEN LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
National radio: Westwood One
- Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Anthony Becht (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
NFL GAME PASS
Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options, and live hometown radio feeds.
Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.
For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass
Ways To Watch
From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Buccaneers for 2021 NFL Week 15. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints