Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 11, 2023 at 09:03 AM
From NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: 3 things we learned from the Saints' 28-6 win against the Panthers

Saints OL Erik McCoy explains what happened in the Derek Carr spat, offers an apology

Here's what Saints legends and dignitaries said about Mickey Loomis reaching win No. 200

Saints' Nephi Sewell has one criticism on 'crucial' blocked punt. The celebration.

Saints' Jimmy Graham is putting plans to sail around the world on hold to score touchdowns

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 28, Carolina Panther 6 | 2023 NFL Week 14

Derek Carr's best throws vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Saints' Top Plays at Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

New Orleans Saints win 200th game with Mickey Loomis as general manager

Photos: Mickey Loomis Through the Years

Dennis Allen, Gayle Benson, & Mickey Loomis inside the Saints locker room after Loomis' 200th win

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Photos: Entertainment | Saints vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Derek Carr talks win | Saints-Panthers Postgame

Carl Granderson talks defense in win | Saints-Panthers Postgame

Jimmy Graham talks TD celebration in win | Saints-Panthers Postgame

New Orleans Saints break three-game losing streak, pull into three-way tie for first in NFC South

Dennis Allen recaps win vs. Carolina | Saints-Panthers Postgame

Saints vs. Panthers Highlights | 2023 NFL Week 14

Tight end Jimmy Graham, fumble return for touchdown ignite crowd for New Orleans Saints against Panthers

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

