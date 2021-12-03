Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Dec. 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 03, 2021 at 10:10 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

The Saints mostly kept the Cowboys explosive offense in check — but the Cowboys got theirs
Taysom Hill can't save the Saints from avoiding their fifth consecutive loss
What we learned, what's trending and final thoughts from the Saints' fifth straight loss
Saints' fourth quarter spells disaster; New Orleans loses to Dallas Cowboys for 5th straight defeat
The late Sam Mills goes into Saints' Ring of Honor, where entire Dome Patrol belongs

From NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Lil'Jordan Humphery + more | 2021 NFL Week 13
Game notes, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13
Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, J.T. Gray stood out for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | Helmet Stickers for NFL Week 13
Not enough offense for New Orleans Saints in loss to Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13 analysis
Dallas Cowboys defeat New Orleans Saints 27-17 | NFL Week 13

From NFL.com

Taysom Hill after Saints' fifth loss in a row: 'Obviously it's tough to win a game' with four INTs
2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Saints on Thursday night

From ESPN.com

Taysom Hill proves rushing ability, but throws four picks to doom Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Cowboys Week 13 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.

