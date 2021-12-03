New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Lil'Jordan Humphery + more | 2021 NFL Week 13

Saints quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿

On the injury to his finger:

"It is doing okay. We will get it assessed and figure out a plan tomorrow. I went to throw a ball and I hit it on a hand."

On his overall assessment of his game performance:

"You know, I'm not going to rush to any conclusions having not seen the tape or anything, but I feel like we did some things really well tonight, and then we did some things really poorly. Obviously, it's tough to win a game when you turn the ball over four times, and as soon as you look at the stats and you look at what we did, that's obviously the thing that jumps out to you that's disappointing. The drive at the end of the first half was disappointing, having the turnover there and not getting any points out of that drive. Then later taking a sack and not getting any points on that drive. You know, they're just kind of freak things but that's really what jumps out."

On his interceptions throughout the game:

"Yeah, you start pressing, and I mean, look, some of those things are freak things. You know, you're trying to throw a shell across and, you know, the end's not rushing. I don't know what you're supposed to do about things like that. But, look, I think we did some good things tonight, we did some things that we need to clean up, but we'll assess that moving forward. Those would be my thoughts just coming out of the game."

On the circumstances of the interception at the end of the first half:

"Look, you're trying to give your guys opportunities to make plays. That play was designed for that exact coverage. That was what we were trying to do. So, yeah, I'm disappointed that the play turned out to be an interception, but that's on that I'm not going to beat myself up over."

On his opinion of the QB run plays:

"Yeah, I made a comment to Coach (Sean Payton) at halftime. I said, 'Hey, I like some of these QB runs.' I didn't know we were going to call them on the next drive, but I felt like that was nice. It's nice to get into a bit of a rhythm and get the ball moving, and just get going and get into the game a little bit. I'm a physical player and this stuff is fun for me."

On if his feedback impacted the call of QB run plays:

"No, I don't think so. The way these games go, sometimes it becomes more heavily that way than throwing the ball or just handing the ball off. I think it was just the situation at the time, so I was fine with it. I told Coach (Payton) that I didn't have any concerns with that going into the game, so I don't think that factored into any of his play calling."

On his third-down sack:

"That was a disappointing play. We were obviously trying to run it naked. It was kind of a run-pass option, get the edge, and (Micah) Parsons played it well. They zoned it off so there was a guy sitting there for Ty (Montgomery). It was a good play by them. If I had to do it over again, I would have just thrown it at Ty (Montgomery)'s feet and kicked the field goal or have the opportunity to go for it on fourth and two. So, I was disappointed about that play, just trying to make a play, and I wish I could do it over again."

On the frustration of this recent losing streak:

"It's very frustrating. It's unfamiliar territory for us. It's my fifth year, and I haven't experienced anything like this since I have been a Saint. I think, again, the thing that we have talked about internally is that there are no guarantees in this game, and I'd say that this group, the leadership, everyone continues to work and put their heads down to do everything you can do create opportunities to win football games. But there's no guarantees. We're going to continue to work and do everything we can to get back on a win streak, but yes this is disappointing."