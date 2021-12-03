New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Lil'Jordan Humphery + more | 2021 NFL Week 13

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
On the loss:
It was a disappointing loss. I told the team there were a number of things that we did well in the first half. I thought that we played well defensively. I thought that we stopped the run. I thought that we stayed on schedule. I thought we did a few things offensively. Obviously, the turnover going in before the half in the red area was a significant play. They ended up turning it around on their next drive and scoring. The second half, obviously, was different. It's difficult losing. We have a few days here that we have to get back and get on with the next game."
On if he considered splitting quarterback play tonight:
"No, he (Taysom Hill) was playing quarterback. He hurt his finger. We had to splint it somewhere in the first half. He felt good enough to go, but our plan was to play him."
On if his finger injury affected him tonight:
"I don't know. You would have to ask him. I thought that he played with a lot of heart and a lot of guts. We didn't help him any in the first half. I'll be honest with you, we have to catch (the ball). That first interception. We have to catch. It's the perfect coverage. Look what we get. We dropped the ball. They made a good play on it. That's unfortunate."
On the blindside block call:
"I'm not real familiar with that type of block on that situation. It is unfamiliar."
On how to evaluate the offense when you have three interceptions in the fourth quarter when trying to play catch-up:
"You have to look at the entirety of it all, to be honest. When you watch it, you have to study it, what we are doing well, who's doing it. Obviously, we have a number of new guys that are doing things that are playing for the first time. If they are going to play next week, we have to improve. In the meantime, (hopefully we) get some of those other guys back (to help)."
On how the defense played against the Dallas offense:
"Yeah, it's a real good team. Look, it starts with defending the run well. We were able to do that. That was certainly one of our keys we felt like was important. This team, when they get the running game going, they become real difficult. I thought that we did a lot of good things defensively, relative to how we wanted to play this game."
On the explosive plays by Dallas:
"Time of possession (was a factor). The defense is back on the field several times. Obviously, there is an attrition to that."
On how the team can score more points running the ball:
"I thought that we did some good things running the ball tonight, much better than a week ago. I thought whether it was running back runs or quarterback runs, (or) our yards per carry, we felt that had to be better than a week ago. You have to take advantage of that in the red zone. I don't think we did a good enough job there."
On if the series of designed runs on one particular drive were pre-planned by him and the offensive coaching staff:
"You have it in the gameplan. You can't spend the whole night doing that. It gives you an advantage. It's something that there's a physicality that comes within the style of play. He (Taysom Hill) did a good job."
On if the team was trying to get Hill on the move since there were two backup tackles starting in the game tonight:
"We are trying to look at every type of protection or play. It felt like we could reduce the stress on those two players. (You have to think)…How do we not turn it into a night where there is eight or nine sacks? You know? In fairness to the process of coaching, how do we get those guys on our team the best chance to win? Whether it's movement throws, whether the protection was different with bumbs or nudges. We felt like that was going to be important considering some of the ends that we were going to see?
On how he plans to use the next week and a half:
"We'll see. It's a few days (off). We will get guys some rest and come back next week and get ready for the regular schedule work week."
Saints quarterback Taysom Hill
On the injury to his finger:
"It is doing okay. We will get it assessed and figure out a plan tomorrow. I went to throw a ball and I hit it on a hand."
On his overall assessment of his game performance:
"You know, I'm not going to rush to any conclusions having not seen the tape or anything, but I feel like we did some things really well tonight, and then we did some things really poorly. Obviously, it's tough to win a game when you turn the ball over four times, and as soon as you look at the stats and you look at what we did, that's obviously the thing that jumps out to you that's disappointing. The drive at the end of the first half was disappointing, having the turnover there and not getting any points out of that drive. Then later taking a sack and not getting any points on that drive. You know, they're just kind of freak things but that's really what jumps out."
On his interceptions throughout the game:
"Yeah, you start pressing, and I mean, look, some of those things are freak things. You know, you're trying to throw a shell across and, you know, the end's not rushing. I don't know what you're supposed to do about things like that. But, look, I think we did some good things tonight, we did some things that we need to clean up, but we'll assess that moving forward. Those would be my thoughts just coming out of the game."
On the circumstances of the interception at the end of the first half:
"Look, you're trying to give your guys opportunities to make plays. That play was designed for that exact coverage. That was what we were trying to do. So, yeah, I'm disappointed that the play turned out to be an interception, but that's on that I'm not going to beat myself up over."
On his opinion of the QB run plays:
"Yeah, I made a comment to Coach (Sean Payton) at halftime. I said, 'Hey, I like some of these QB runs.' I didn't know we were going to call them on the next drive, but I felt like that was nice. It's nice to get into a bit of a rhythm and get the ball moving, and just get going and get into the game a little bit. I'm a physical player and this stuff is fun for me."
On if his feedback impacted the call of QB run plays:
"No, I don't think so. The way these games go, sometimes it becomes more heavily that way than throwing the ball or just handing the ball off. I think it was just the situation at the time, so I was fine with it. I told Coach (Payton) that I didn't have any concerns with that going into the game, so I don't think that factored into any of his play calling."
On his third-down sack:
"That was a disappointing play. We were obviously trying to run it naked. It was kind of a run-pass option, get the edge, and (Micah) Parsons played it well. They zoned it off so there was a guy sitting there for Ty (Montgomery). It was a good play by them. If I had to do it over again, I would have just thrown it at Ty (Montgomery)'s feet and kicked the field goal or have the opportunity to go for it on fourth and two. So, I was disappointed about that play, just trying to make a play, and I wish I could do it over again."
On the frustration of this recent losing streak:
"It's very frustrating. It's unfamiliar territory for us. It's my fifth year, and I haven't experienced anything like this since I have been a Saint. I think, again, the thing that we have talked about internally is that there are no guarantees in this game, and I'd say that this group, the leadership, everyone continues to work and put their heads down to do everything you can do create opportunities to win football games. But there's no guarantees. We're going to continue to work and do everything we can to get back on a win streak, but yes this is disappointing."
On the impact of using this time to get teammates healthy:
"I don't want to just keep talking about getting healthy. Obviously we need to get healthy, that will help our team a lot. At the end of the day, this is the NFL. It's the next-man-up mentality, and if somebody can't go, he can't go. We have to find ways to win football games with who's available. Everyone wants everyone to be available, but we'll just take that day by day."
Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Describe what you guys were able to do offensively tonight:
"I feel like we got out there and moved the ball a little bit. We self-inflicted (some things)and that hurt us sometimes, but we're headed in the right direction for sure. We are still working."
Describe what happened on your touchdown play:
"Just went to go block down as a chip block and went to go work to get open. I was open and Taysom hit me wide open for a score. It was a great play call by coach."
How will this time off affect them positively and what will he do with this time off?
"I definitely want to clear my mind a bit. I'm still going to get my routine in, get a workout in, see my son, and just relax a little until we get back to work next week."
What does it feel like to be on a five-game losing streak?
"The energy is different. I don't really know how to explain it, but it's just different and it's not something you really want. It's up to us to change that. Like I said, we just have to get back to work and change the outcome of things. Control what you can control."
Do you feel like you guys are headed in the right direction?
"I'm not going to say right direction, but we made some plays happen and had some good stuff out there. I mean we just have to take the positive and run with that, and work on what we didn't do so well."
Saints defensive back P.J. Williams
On giving up the explosive plays:
"It's very frustrating. You never want to give up explosive plays. That's the number one key to victory for us every week. We make some good plays with three and outs and then give up the explosive play. That doesn't help out our offense at all. We hold ourselves to a high standard and that's not it."
On the breakdown on the long touchdown run:
"I just feel like enough people didn't get outside. I'm pretty sure we got blocked and there was a free lane. We didn't get out the box fast enough."
On their goals for this week:
"It was to limit the run. We didn't want to give up many explosive passes. We knew that we could play with their offense. We knew that we were good enough. We had a bad week last week and we knew that we were going to come back strong. We just needed to keep them out of the endzone. We needed to play way better third down defense. We needed to play better red zone defense. The main thing is to win situations."
Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore
On the explosive plays:
"We are going to look at the film and see that we did a lot of good things. There are some things that we still need to tighten up. We just have to keep going. We have to keep going. It's not like we are panicking. We are out there fighting hard. It's all going to come together."
On being on the field a lot:
"We've been on the field a lot, but it's football. That's what we got to do. When the offense is going so well, then we have to step up and do what we have to do. We can't hang our heads."
On the big touchdown run:
"I didn't really see what happened. I just saw him run."
On the mini bye:
"We just have to regroup. We have to come back on Monday and get back to work. We have to keep fighting. We are still in it. We can go 10-7. We just have to believe that and go out and do it."