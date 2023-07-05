11th annual Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports are thrilled to announce that online registration for the 11th Annual Saints Kickoff Run, presented by Hancock Whitney, is now open at saints5k.com. The race will take place on Saturday, September 9th, the day before the Saints open the regular season at home against the Tennessee Titans. The yearly tradition is one of the most popular 5K events in the Gulf South region. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit The Louisiana National Guard Foundation.
"The Louisiana National Guard Foundation is honored and thrilled to have been selected by the New Orleans Saints to receive the proceeds from the Saints 5K Run to kick-off the season," said Mike Niclosi, Executive Director, Louisiana National Guard Foundation. "It is great to be a part of the exciting time that the start of the NFL season is for the Saints and all Saints fans. These funds will assist us in furthering the Foundation's mission to support the members of the Guard as they carry out their mission to preserve and protect life, property, peace, order, and public safety during times of natural disaster. The Saints and NFL have always been tremendous supporters of our military and we would like to thank Mrs. Benson and the New Orleans Saints organization for their support and being chosen for this wonderful opportunity."
This family-friendly event is open to all ages with a 5K (3.1-miles) and a half-mile Kids Fun Run. The 5K route begins in Champions Square, and heads towards the French Quarter via Poydras and N Peters before turning around just past the Bienville Monument. On the return, racers do a ½ lap around the Caesars Superdome before entering and running through the iconic Saints team tunnel. Once inside it's a sprint finish that ends on the 50-yard line as runners view themselves on the giant video boards above each end zone! The Kids Fun Run also finishes within the Caesars Superdome. Each participant will receive a commemorative t-shirt, finishers medal and a post-5k celebration featuring music and complimentary refreshments in Champions Square to celebrate the start of the 2023 NFL Season.
"For over a decade, the Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney has provided a thrilling opportunity for our fans to come together again and celebrate the start of the new football season," said Gayle Benson, Owner of the New Orleans Saints. "We are proud to host this dynamic running experience that illustrates our team's commitment to the health and wellness of our fans, and humbled to know that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Louisiana National Guard Foundation."
The Saints Kickoff Run has evolved into a city-wide tradition, uniting fans and promoting the start of the Saints' season. It serves as an opportunity for participants to engage in a healthy and positive charitable activity while celebrating football. It's a Saints community tradition unlike any other.
"Hancock Whitney is proud to be the official bank of the New Orleans Saints, and we are honored to partner with the organization for the Saints Kickoff Run in September," said Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Gary Lorio. "This event is a great chance for local families to celebrate our community, our team, and the official kickoff of Saints football season. We look forward to seeing you there!"
Saints fans and passionate runners alike are encouraged to secure their spots in the highly anticipated 2023 Saints Kickoff Run. Online registration opens on Wednesday, July 5th, offering a special discounted price for the first 1,000 individuals who sign up. Mark your calendars for the exciting event, scheduled to commence at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 9th.
The Louisiana National Guard Foundation's mission is to exclusively support the Louisiana National Guard's mission, its members, veterans, and families as well as the educational programs and museums of the Louisiana National Guard. For more information, please visit https://langfoundation.org/.
For additional information about the Saints 5K and to register for the race, please visit Saints5k.com and follow @Saints5k on Facebook and Instagram.
About Easy Day Sports
Easy Day Sports is a dynamic event production agency that focuses on premier, professionally managed endurance sports events. The company prides itself on exposing the spirit of sport within people. With a commitment to excellence, Easy Day Sports strives to create memorable experiences for participants of all ages and skill levels.
With the announcement of the return of the Saints Kickoff Run 5K on September 9, 2023, take a look back at some of the best fan photos from the event over the years.