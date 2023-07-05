11th annual Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports are thrilled to announce that online registration for the 11th Annual Saints Kickoff Run, presented by Hancock Whitney, is now open at saints5k.com. The race will take place on Saturday, September 9th, the day before the Saints open the regular season at home against the Tennessee Titans. The yearly tradition is one of the most popular 5K events in the Gulf South region. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit The Louisiana National Guard Foundation.

"The Louisiana National Guard Foundation is honored and thrilled to have been selected by the New Orleans Saints to receive the proceeds from the Saints 5K Run to kick-off the season," said Mike Niclosi, Executive Director, Louisiana National Guard Foundation. "It is great to be a part of the exciting time that the start of the NFL season is for the Saints and all Saints fans. These funds will assist us in furthering the Foundation's mission to support the members of the Guard as they carry out their mission to preserve and protect life, property, peace, order, and public safety during times of natural disaster. The Saints and NFL have always been tremendous supporters of our military and we would like to thank Mrs. Benson and the New Orleans Saints organization for their support and being chosen for this wonderful opportunity."