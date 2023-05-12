New Orleans Saints 2023 schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Following the Giants matchup, New Orleans will return to the road on a quick week to play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 21, their third scheduled primetime contest of the season. Following the mini-bye, the Saints will play at Tampa Bay on New Years Eve (noon). New Orleans will close out the 2023 regular season, when they host Atlanta in Week 18 (Date and time to be announced following conclusion of Week 17 contests).

Four of the Saints' 17 games will be against teams that finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better in 2022, three of which went to the playoffs – Jacksonville, the New York Giants and Minnesota. The Saints will also play the NFC South champion Buccaneers (8-9 record in 2022) twice, for six total 2023 contests against 2022 playoff teams. New Orleans will play each of their NFC South rivals twice, one game each against each of the NFC North and AFC South teams and will play the 2022 third place teams in the NFC East (vs. N.Y. Giants), NFC West (at L.A. Rams) and AFC East (at New England).

New Orleans' nine road games in 2023 will have the team travel 15,318 miles (roundtrip) away from home after they traveled a total of 24,976 miles (roundtrip) in eight road games and one home contest in London in 2022. The longest trip will be the Week 17 trip to play the L.A. Rams (3,340 air miles roundtrip).

Thanks to the away schedule that includes road contests at NFC South foes Carolina, Tampa Bay and Atlanta and at the Colts, Rams and Patriots, the Saints will leave the Central Time Zone six times over the course of the season to play five contests in the Eastern Time Zone and one in the Western Time Zone (L.A. Rams).

All New Orleans Saints games can be heard on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM).