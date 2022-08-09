10th annual Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Fans and local businesses will have the opportunity to compete for the event's Corporate Cup, which will be awarded to a group of participants that registers as a team and best shows its "Black and Gold" spirit by bringing the largest number of runners. The Corporate Cup Champions will have the chance to take a team photo at the 50-yard line as they are recognized for their contribution to the city and the official charity, YAYA. Team members are encouraged to make an additional donation when they register to continue the giving tradition of the SAINTS KICKOFF RUN.

"YAYA is incredibly honored to be chosen as the beneficiary of this year's Saints 5K Kickoff Run," said Meg Miles, YAYA Executive Director. "This support by the New Orleans Saints will help YAYA offer free afterschool arts programs to local youth in Central City, and we look forward to connecting with new families and friends through this event."

"Hancock Whitney is proud to be the official bank of the New Orleans Saints, and we are honored to partner with the organization for the Saints Kickoff Run in September," said Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Gary Lorio. "This event is a great chance for local families to celebrate our community, our team, and the official kickoff of Saints football season. We look forward to seeing you there!"

The Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney is celebrating its 10th running and first live run back since 2019, as the most recent event was held virtually. For the last decade, the run has become a city-wide tradition as fans welcome the start of the Saints' season and take to the streets of New Orleans to engage in a healthy and positive charitable activity.

The half mile Kids Fun Run also finishes on the 50-yard line of Caesars Superdome. This untimed fun run welcomes kids of all ages to enjoy a day of celebration and football, while also making a positive choice to get moving and promote living an active lifestyle. Each participant will receive a kids medal and tee!

"This year, the 10th running of the Saints Kickoff Run is back live and in person! The event has always brought fans from far and wide together to finish on the 50-yard line and celebrate the return of football," said Easy Day Sports Race Director Jamie Monroe. "We expect the atmosphere to be special as runners gather once again to celebrate the beginning of the Saints season!"

To register for the 2022 Saints Kickoff Run or for more information visit saints5k.com.

About Easy Day Sports