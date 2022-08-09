10th annual Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports announced today that online registration for the 2022 Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney is now open at https://saints5k.com. The 10th running of the annual 5K (3.1 miles) race will take place on Saturday, September 10th, the day before the Saints open the regular season in Atlanta against the Falcons. The Saints Kickoff Run is an extremely popular event, with over 6,000 people annually participating. The 2022 beneficiary of the run will be YAYA, a local nonprofit whose mission is to empower creative young people by providing educational experiences in arts and entrepreneurship.
The Saints Kickoff Run begins at 7:30 a.m. with a half mile Kids Fun Run following at 9:15 a.m. For the 10th running anniversary, the course returns to the original route beginning in Champions Square and finishing on the 50-yard line of Caesars Superdome. All fans will be able to view themselves on the giant video boards above each end zone when they cross the finish line. Gumbo and Sir Saint, the club's mascots, will also be in attendance to cheer on the runners. Following the race, participants can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden, and other food and beverage options in Champions Square. All participants will receive an official race shirt presented by Entergy and a finisher's medal.
"Making its grand return to the original route in 2022, The Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney provides a thrilling opportunity for our fans to come together again in a positive and healthy way," said New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson. "We are proud to welcome back this dynamic running experience that celebrates the start of the 2022 season and illustrates our team's commitment to the health and wellness of our fans."
Photos of fans and special guests at the eighth annual Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron on Sept. 7, 2019, a tradition that marks the return of Black and Gold football.
Fans and local businesses will have the opportunity to compete for the event's Corporate Cup, which will be awarded to a group of participants that registers as a team and best shows its "Black and Gold" spirit by bringing the largest number of runners. The Corporate Cup Champions will have the chance to take a team photo at the 50-yard line as they are recognized for their contribution to the city and the official charity, YAYA. Team members are encouraged to make an additional donation when they register to continue the giving tradition of the SAINTS KICKOFF RUN.
"YAYA is incredibly honored to be chosen as the beneficiary of this year's Saints 5K Kickoff Run," said Meg Miles, YAYA Executive Director. "This support by the New Orleans Saints will help YAYA offer free afterschool arts programs to local youth in Central City, and we look forward to connecting with new families and friends through this event."
"Hancock Whitney is proud to be the official bank of the New Orleans Saints, and we are honored to partner with the organization for the Saints Kickoff Run in September," said Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Gary Lorio. "This event is a great chance for local families to celebrate our community, our team, and the official kickoff of Saints football season. We look forward to seeing you there!"
The Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney is celebrating its 10th running and first live run back since 2019, as the most recent event was held virtually. For the last decade, the run has become a city-wide tradition as fans welcome the start of the Saints' season and take to the streets of New Orleans to engage in a healthy and positive charitable activity.
The half mile Kids Fun Run also finishes on the 50-yard line of Caesars Superdome. This untimed fun run welcomes kids of all ages to enjoy a day of celebration and football, while also making a positive choice to get moving and promote living an active lifestyle. Each participant will receive a kids medal and tee!
"This year, the 10th running of the Saints Kickoff Run is back live and in person! The event has always brought fans from far and wide together to finish on the 50-yard line and celebrate the return of football," said Easy Day Sports Race Director Jamie Monroe. "We expect the atmosphere to be special as runners gather once again to celebrate the beginning of the Saints season!"
To register for the 2022 Saints Kickoff Run or for more information visit saints5k.com.
About Easy Day Sports
Easy Day Sports is a dynamic event production agency whose emphasis is creating memorable life experiences through premier, professionally managed endurance sports events. The company's name is deeply inspired by the Navy SEAL motto "The only easy day was yesterday." This is embodied through superior event production and a tireless commitment to excellence. Contact information for Easy Day Sports can be found at easydaysports.com.