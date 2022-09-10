Will Shaffer wins 10th annual Saints Kickoff 5K Run

Saints owner Gayle Benson was in attendance to welcome and support the runners as well as commence the race by sounding the air horn. The rest of the support team featured club mascots Gumbo and Sir Saint along with members of the Saints Cheer Krewe in addition to a live jazz band. Race participants were also treated to live pre- and post-race music in Champions Square.

"Hancock Whitney is proud to be the official bank of the New Orleans Saints and we are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of this year's race," Hancock Whitney's Senior Regional President Gary Lorio said. "Thousands of excited fans joined us to celebrate the kickoff of this football season."

YAYA, a local nonprofit whose mission is to empower creative young people through arts and entrepreneurship, was the 2022 beneficiary of the run.