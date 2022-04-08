Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on May 16

Scramble, best-ball format event includes a taste of New Orleans on every hole

Apr 08, 2022 at 12:15 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
HOF_Golf_2560x1440_05242129
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2021 Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament

Entries are still available for the 29th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Sponsored by the New Orleans Saints and the City of Kenner, the event features New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen, some current New Orleans Saints players and many prominent New Orleans Saints alumni, including several Saints Hall of Fame and Saints Ring of Honor inductees participating. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is expected to participate as well.

The event is a scramble, best-ball format and includes a taste of New Orleans with a restaurant on every hole. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to compete in as many as three contests on course. There will be prizes for the three first-place teams as well.

All paying participants receive a New Orleans Saints golf shirt and New Orleans Saints cap. All have the opportunity to pay for a New Orleans Saints celebrity to play with their foursome or to simply play as a foursome. The cost is $250 per golfer, $1,250 for a foursome with a Saints celebrity or $1,000 for a foursome. The option to purchase a Saints Hall of Fame celebrity is $2,000 for a group of five, including the Hall of Fame player. All proceeds benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visit www.saintshalloffame.com.

Photos: 2021 Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
1 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
2 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
3 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
4 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
5 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
6 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
7 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
8 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
9 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
10 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
11 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
12 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
13 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
14 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
15 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
16 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
17 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
18 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
19 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
20 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
21 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
22 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
23 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
24 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
25 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
26 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
27 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
28 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
29 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
30 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
31 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
32 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
33 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
34 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
35 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
36 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
37 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.
38 / 38

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans

Family friendly event is free, open to the public at Faubourg Brewery's expansive 15-acre outdoor brew park in New Orleans East.

news

New Orleans Saints A.J. Klein and Terron Armstead to host annual celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game

Tickets on sale now with proceeds from the event to benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason

news

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20 at Bayou Oaks

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will participate

news

Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.

news

Seventh annual Saints Kickoff Run 5K presented by Chevron open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate the start of the 2018 season by participating in the New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron

news

Gleason Gras set for Friday Sept. 7 in Champions Square

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation

news

Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV

news

Third annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend a success in Biloxi

Dozens of New Orleans players, legends and alumni joined in the events

news

City of Biloxi, Saints Hall of Fame Weekend Invitation to Shuckers game

The New Orleans Saints  Experience will be outside of MGM Park from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

news

New Orleans Saints and Dixie Beer to Host 2018 Draft Super Boil

The annual event for season ticket holders will be on Saturday, April 28

news

New Orleans Saints, Gatorade will host 7-on-7 Regional Tournament

Tournament is June 23rd

Advertising