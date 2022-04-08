Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on May 16

Entries are still available for the 29th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Sponsored by the New Orleans Saints and the City of Kenner, the event features New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen, some current New Orleans Saints players and many prominent New Orleans Saints alumni, including several Saints Hall of Fame and Saints Ring of Honor inductees participating. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is expected to participate as well.

The event is a scramble, best-ball format and includes a taste of New Orleans with a restaurant on every hole. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to compete in as many as three contests on course. There will be prizes for the three first-place teams as well.

All paying participants receive a New Orleans Saints golf shirt and New Orleans Saints cap. All have the opportunity to pay for a New Orleans Saints celebrity to play with their foursome or to simply play as a foursome. The cost is $250 per golfer, $1,250 for a foursome with a Saints celebrity or $1,000 for a foursome. The option to purchase a Saints Hall of Fame celebrity is $2,000 for a group of five, including the Hall of Fame player. All proceeds benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum.