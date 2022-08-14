Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Touchdown Club of New Orleans host 52nd Meet the Saints luncheon

Tickets available now for event on Thursday, Aug. 25

Aug 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Touchdown Club of New Orleans hosts 51st annual Meet the Saints Luncheon 

The Touchdown Club of New Orleans hosts the 51st annual Meet the Saints Luncheon at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Touchdownclub_29
1 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281918
2 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281920
3 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281919
4 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281921
5 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281923
6 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281924
7 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281925
8 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281928
9 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281927
10 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281926
11 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281930
12 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281929
13 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281913
14 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_19
15 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281940
16 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281945
17 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_13
18 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_15
19 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281939
20 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281941
21 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281944
22 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_9
23 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281942
24 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281935
25 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281943
26 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_3
27 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281933
28 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_6
29 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_7
30 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281946
31 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281914
32 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281910
33 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281916
34 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_16
35 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_14
36 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_11
37 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281905
38 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281904
39 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281932
40 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281915
41 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281912
42 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_5
43 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281907
44 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281908
45 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Touchdownclub_Saints_08281909
46 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_27
47 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_4
48 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_8
49 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_10
50 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_26
51 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_30
52 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Touchdownclub_22
53 / 53
Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Touchdown Club of New Orleans will host the 52nd annual "Meet the Saints" Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy lunch as each member of the coaching staff and player roster is introduced. Fans can also participate in the live and silent auctions as well as digital raffles for signed and authenticated prints and sports collectibles.

Tickets are $125 per person (minimum attendance age is 16 years old). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tdcno.com.

Related Content

news

10th annual Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Saints fans are invited to celebrate the start of the 2022 season

news

Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on May 16

Scramble, best-ball format event includes a taste of New Orleans on every hole

news

New Orleans Saints announce Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans

Family friendly event is free, open to the public at Faubourg Brewery's expansive 15-acre outdoor brew park in New Orleans East.

news

New Orleans Saints A.J. Klein and Terron Armstead to host annual celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game

Tickets on sale now with proceeds from the event to benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason

news

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20 at Bayou Oaks

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will participate

news

Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.

news

Seventh annual Saints Kickoff Run 5K presented by Chevron open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate the start of the 2018 season by participating in the New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron

news

Gleason Gras set for Friday Sept. 7 in Champions Square

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation

news

Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV

news

Third annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend a success in Biloxi

Dozens of New Orleans players, legends and alumni joined in the events

news

City of Biloxi, Saints Hall of Fame Weekend Invitation to Shuckers game

The New Orleans Saints  Experience will be outside of MGM Park from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Advertising