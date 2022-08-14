Touchdown Club of New Orleans host 52nd Meet the Saints luncheon

The Touchdown Club of New Orleans hosts the 51st annual Meet the Saints Luncheon at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
The Touchdown Club of New Orleans will host the 52nd annual "Meet the Saints" Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy lunch as each member of the coaching staff and player roster is introduced. Fans can also participate in the live and silent auctions as well as digital raffles for signed and authenticated prints and sports collectibles.
Tickets are $125 per person (minimum attendance age is 16 years old). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tdcno.com.