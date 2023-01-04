Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

11 Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Jan 04, 2023 at 02:42 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBPaulson AdeboHamstringDNP
SJustin EvansShoulderLP
LBChase HansenKneeLP
TETaysom HillBackLP
TJames HurstFootDNP
TEJuwan JohnsonQuadricepDNP
SMarcus MayeShoulderDNP
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNP
LBTy SummersObliqueLP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNP
TRyan RamczykHip/RestDNP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DTMatt IoannidisBackDNP
LBChandler WootenAnkleDNP
TTaylor MotonRestDNP
TEStephen SullivanElbowLP
LBJoel IyiegbuniweHamstringLP

