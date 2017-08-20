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Saints at Chargers: Postgame Notes

Postgame notes from the Saints at Chargers preseason contest.

Aug 20, 2017 at 04:21 PM

SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20, 2017 ● STUBHUB CENTER

SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES

• With the win, New Orleans moves to 1-1 on the preseason, ending a 10-game preseason losing streak. The Saints return to action on Saturday, Aug. 26 when they host the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is 7 p.m.


• New Orleans' defense held the Chargers to only 158 total net yards with an average gain of only 2.3, while recording eight sacks for a total loss of 68 yards.


• New Orleans outrushed the Chargers 157 to 66.


• New Orleans outgained the Chargers 265 to 158.


• New Orleans allowed Los Angeles to convert only 5-of-17 (29 percent) on third down conversions.


• QB Drew Brees did not play and QB Chase Daniel started in his place, completing 7-for-12 passes for 80 yards with a 78.5 passer rating.


• QB Ryan Nassib started and played the second half, finishing with 55 yards on 6-of-15 passing, and one interception.


• RB Alvin Kamara took the handoff on New Orleans' first play from scrimmage and turned it into a 50-yard touchdown run and finished with 61 rushing yards on five attempts, including a first half stat line of six touches for a total of 83 yards including 61 rushing yards and a touchdown, and one catch for 22 yards.


• RB Darius Victor had a total of 58 rushing yards on 14 attempts, with a long run of 11 yards.


• RB Trey Edmunds had one catch for 22 yards, along with six carries for 23 yards and a long of 11 yards.


• With the first completion of the game for the Saints, WR Michael Thomas made a 28-yard reception.


• RB Daniel Lasco  returned one kickoff for 24 yards.


• WR Willie Snead finished with two catches for 14 yards.


• WR Corey Fuller pulled in three catches for 20 yards.


• S Chris Banjo recorded a team-high four special team tackles, three being solo.


• LB Adam Bighill had a fourth quarter interception securing the 13-7 victory over the Chargers.


• LB Craig Robertson tallied six total tackles, three being solo, including one sack for a 13-yard loss.

• In a matchup against the team for whom he played the last four years, LB Manti Te'o tallied a team-high eight tackles  (club-best seven solo) including one sack for a loss of 10 yards, and a fumble recovery.


• In the third quarter, DE Obum Gwacham recorded New Orleans' fifth sack of the game for a nine-yard loss. 


• DE Alex Okafor recorded the first sack, creating a six-yard loss.


• K Wil Lutz nailed two field goals including a 53-yard kick, bringing the Saints lead to 10-0 with 8:37 left in the first quarter.


• P Thomas Morstead punted nine times for 465 total yards (51.7 avg.) with a long of 63 yards.

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