Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram

Was quarterback Derek Carr's teammate with Raiders

Mar 22, 2023 at 03:44 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Johnathan Abram on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Check out Johnathan in action with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders during his NFL career.

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram

Headshot-2023-Johnathan-Abram

Johnathan Abram

#- S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State
  1. Hails from Columbia, Miss. That's the same hometown as Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton. Abram played at East Marion High.
  2. Was a Raiders teammate of Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Abram was a Raiders first-round pick (No. 27 overall) in 2019, and was with the franchise into the 2022 season. Carr was a Raider from 2014-22.
  3. Was a college teammate, at Mississippi State, of Saints safety and special team All-Pro J.T. Gray in 2017.
  4. Started 36 of 43 NFL games, and has three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, 267 tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits in his career.
  5. Played twice against the Saints while a member of the Raiders; a 24-0 loss to New Orleans last season, and a 34-24 victory over the Saints in 2020. Posted a combined six tackles, a pass defensed and a quarterback hit in the two games.

