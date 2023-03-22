Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram

- Hails from Columbia, Miss. That's the same hometown as Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton. Abram played at East Marion High.
- Was a Raiders teammate of Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Abram was a Raiders first-round pick (No. 27 overall) in 2019, and was with the franchise into the 2022 season. Carr was a Raider from 2014-22.
- Was a college teammate, at Mississippi State, of Saints safety and special team All-Pro J.T. Gray in 2017.
- Started 36 of 43 NFL games, and has three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, 267 tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits in his career.
- Played twice against the Saints while a member of the Raiders; a 24-0 loss to New Orleans last season, and a 34-24 victory over the Saints in 2020. Posted a combined six tackles, a pass defensed and a quarterback hit in the two games.
Mar 22, 2023 at 03:44 PM