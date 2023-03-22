Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Johnathan Abram

Mar 22, 2023 at 02:35 PM
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Johnathan Abram on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Check out Johnathan in action with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders during his NFL career.

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with safety Johnathan Abram, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Johnathan Abram

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State

Abram, 5-11, 205, was originally a first round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders (27th overall) out of Mississippi State in 2019. In four seasons with the Raiders (2019-2022), Green Bay Packers (2022) and Seattle Seahawks (2022), the Columbia, Miss. native who prepped at East Marion (Miss.) High School, has played in 43 career regular season games with 36 starts and has recorded 256 tackles (162 solo), eight stops for loss, nine quarterback hits, three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, 11 special teams stops and one coverage fumble recovery.

In 2022, Abram appeared in 15 regular season games with eight starts for the Raiders, Packers and Seahawks and recorded 58 tackles (41 solo), two quarterback hits, three passes defensed and two coverage stops. A key acquisition down the stretch for Seattle to provide depth for their secondary, he also added two solo tackles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff. In 2021, his final full season in Las Vegas, Abram started all 14 games he played in and recorded a career-high 114 tackles (career-best 63 solo), five stops for loss, three quarterback hits, one interception, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two coverage stops.

In his final two college seasons at Mississippi State (2017-18), where he transferred from Jones County Community College, Abram appeared in 26 contests with 18 starts and compiled 17 tackles, including 14 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, ten passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

