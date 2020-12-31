Running back Alvin Kamara his typical self after tying NFL record for New Orleans Saints

If Kamara sets his mind to it, it'll probably get done. He has gotten done much of what he set his mind to this season.

He has scored a league-leading and franchise record 21 touchdowns this season, 16 rushing, which also is a franchise record for the Saints (11-4), who will close out the regular season Sunday against Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Kamara also is 68 rushing yards away from his first 1,000-yard season. But the buzz hasn't lessened much over his Christmas Day touchdown gusher.

"It's definitely history," he said. "Blessed to be able to do it in a city that I love, with a team that I love. It's cool but, and I'm being completely honest, I'm always just looking to the next. I'm saying what's next, what more can I do. That's what I'm looking for.

"It was cool Christmas Day and all that, but as a team we've got so much more to accomplish. That was fun for me, it was personal. (But) I woke up the next day and I went to my other jobs," he said, laughing. "I don't want to downplay it and make it seem like it wasn't a great accomplishment, because it was. But I was more happy about, like, just sharing with everybody. Sharing it with guys so excited for me, like (quarterback) Drew (Brees) and (Coach) Sean (Payton) excited. All of those guys excited."

Kamara might mildly get excited if he reaches the 1,000-yard rushing mark, though. His 932 yards have reached on 187 carries.

"My sister was telling me after the game, and I don't really look at the stats during the season," he said. "I'm just like, playing so much, playing, playing, playing. And then she told me that and I'm like, all right, if I get 68 yards, I'll probably finally be an elite running back. They say I haven't ever had a 1,000-yard season.

"(But) if I get it, I get it and if not, it's whatever. We've got more stuff to do."

Maybe, even, more end zone celebrations. He and his teammates had to dig into the creativity bag and came up with snow angels after the sixth score.

"I didn't even come up with the snow angels," Kamara said. "I forgot who told me. They were like, 'We're gonna do snow angels.' I was like, 'I don't care. Whatever. Hopefully, I get to six.'

"I just started counting them. (Tight end Jared) Cook, after the fourth one, he started counting four and the fifth one I got in there, the camera was right in front of me and it was the perfect, opportune situation and I'm like, 'All right, let me count five.'