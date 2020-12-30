Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Kamara is awarded for his historic six-touchdown performance in Week 16 vs. Vikings

Dec 30, 2020 at 03:19 PM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been selected as the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his Week 16 performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kamara delivered a performance for the ages in New Orleans' 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings, tying the NFL record for both total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns with his six scores on the ground.

Kamara carried 22 times for a career-high 155 yards (7.0 avg.). He also added three receptions for 17 yards, totaling 172 yards from scrimmage.

By winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Award, FedEx will honor each quarterback and running back by working with Direct Relief to deliver an emergency medical backpack to a local community health center in their market. The backpack will help take care of 500 people.

Kamara was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday morning.

Best of Week 16 2020 Photos: Alvin Kamara

See the best moments from Alvin Kamara in the Week 16 match up against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert
Michael C. Hebert
Michael C. Hebert
Michael C. Hebert
Michael C. Hebert
Michael C. Hebert
Michael C. Hebert
Michael C. Hebert
Michael C. Hebert
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

