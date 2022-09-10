New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Atlanta | 2022 NFL Week 1

4. HE'S BACK, PART 3: Can't forget about kicker Wil Lutz . He missed all of last season, too, and New Orleans' kicking game was a mess without him. Inaccurate kicking probably cost the Saints a couple of wins and playoff berth last season; having Lutz back and healthy alleviates that concern and give New Orleans a weapon that it won't hesitate to use in game-winning scenarios. If Sunday's game comes down to a kick for the Saints, there's confidence that Lutz will handle the situation.

5. PITTS CREW: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is kind of a unicorn; he's much more receiver than tight end, and he'll line up all over the place. Who gets the assignment to cover him? Who's capable? The Saints are a little thinner in the secondary with cornerback Paulson Adebo sidelined (Bradley Roby will start in his place, and P.J. Williams goes to the nickel). There are several candidates for the duty of tracking Pitts, and don't be surprised if Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore doesn't match up against him a few times. But pressuring Mariota will be just as vital, because if he's under duress, he won't have as much time to seek out Pitts. Defensive end Cameron Jordan set an NFL record by sacking Matt Ryan 23 times, the most one player has sacked another in league history. He and his crew need to get to Mariota just as successfully.