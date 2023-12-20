Rashid Shaheed, Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo rank top 4 at position in NFC in Pro Bowl Voting

Three New Orleans Saints remain high in Pro Bowl balloting after the latest returns as wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Paulson Adeboall rank within the top four of their conference at their position group.
Shaheed is second among return specialists, trailing only the Packers return specialist Keisean Nixon. Mathieu trails only Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates among NFC safeties while Adebo trails Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, and 49ers cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Demmodore Lenoir for NFC cornerbacks.
Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. Voting is also now open on X (formerly Twitter).
Click here to vote for your favorite Saints player now through Monday, Dec. 25 when fan voting closes, and help send them to Orlando for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games.
Demario Davis was voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl, making it the 15th consecutive season that the Saints have had at least one Pro Bowl selection.
The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3, live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" and streaming on NFL+ at 8:00 p.m. ET hosted by Kimmi Chex and Mike Yam.
VOTE FOR YOUR SAINTS!
Voting has begun to recognize your New Orleans Saints and add them to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl roster! Vote daily!