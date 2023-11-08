New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo has been named the Week Nine NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Adebo, 6 feet 1, 192 pounds, originally selected by New Orleans with the 76th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford, led a stellar defensive effort in a 24-17 victory vs the Chicago Bears on Sunday, recording seven tackles (five solo), a career-high two interceptions, a career-best three passes defensed and a forced fumble/fumble recovery.

"Paulson was coming out like a thief in the night. That man was picking everything," defensive end Cameron Jordan said after the game.

With his three takeaway performance against Chicago, the Mansfield, Texas native is now tied for first in the NFL in takeaways with six. The six takeaways are the most by a Saint since cornerback Marshon Lattimore recorded six in 2017. Adebo's second interception in Sunday's contest also set a career-high in interceptions in a season (four), tied for second in the NFL, surpassing his prior mark of three picks as a rookie (2021). His three passes defensed pushed his season total to 11, which is not only a single season-high for his young career, but also ranks third in the NFL.